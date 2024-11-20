A Nigerian youth has caused a stir on social media over his WhatsApp chats with his ex-girlfriend, who has a child and a husband-to-be

The young man, who said he might never get married, lamented the shocking demand his ex made of him

Internet users who went through the chats commended the young man for his self-discipline and respect

A young man, @billy.verenhightt, is considering closing the door on ever getting married.

@billy.verenhightt disclosed this on TikTok and released his WhatsApp chats with his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer.

Jennifer, who now has a child and a fiance, requested to see him, saying she was in his city.

Reading between the lines of her request, @billy.verenhightt declined to give Jennifer his location and discouraged her from coming despite her persistence.

While noting that he is not in a new relationship, he told her in the chats that being single was not an excuse to allow her to come over.

He warned Jennifer never to reach him again and blocked her.

The released chats moved people

Account Not Found said:

"Omo bro, for real I just dey reason all this matter what if my babe self dey cheat low key omo."

Bennie🫧🌹 said:

"I don't know you ...but I respect you alot already...my gender smh."

Adesuwa 🥺❤️‍🩹🦅 said:

"Your response shows how disciplined you are,omo you’re rare."

World_best 💚 said:

"The fact that you don't eat someone's else food doesn't mean they won't eat yours."

Pretty Ella🤭💕 said:

"Tears rolling down from my eye's reading this how i wish all men are like this😭😭 Omo you really deserve someone better fr."

RhiNa🤎🤍 said:

"Everyday I see more reason to be proud of myself on the kind of self respect I have."

RJ 👑❤️ said:

"There’s still a lot of good women out there but sadly the bad ones plenty pass, regardless don’t change your mindset off of this."

