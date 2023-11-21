In celebration of Davido's 31st birthday, his late close friend's son, Obama DMW's Malik, has penned an emotional post

The young boy who is under the singer's guardianship thanked him for keeping to his promise and loving him while at it

Malik also shared an insight into the amazing father-son bond he shared with the Unavailable crooner

Late Obama DMW's son, Malik, has joined the long list of close family members/crew celebrating Davido today, his 31st birthday.

In a post on his page, the young boy wrote a long epistle praising Davido and thanking him for treating him like a son.

Malik celebrates Davido on his 31st birthday Photo credit: @davido/@manlikeabdul_omw

Source: Instagram

According to Malik, the singer promised to help him since his father passed in 2021, and he never rejected him.

He added that since then, Davido has loved him like a son and prioritised his welfare, calling him his son in several instances.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Malik, who recently graduated from Adeleke university, expressed how much Davido means to him, beyond being his late father's friend, and reiterated his unwavering love for him.

He also wrote:

"Almighty Father in heaven, please bless him with your love your grace and your mercy and fill his life with your goodness and light. May my dad feel your presence in his life, guiding him along the path of righteousness and peace."

"Happy birthday to you Dad."

See the post below:

Netizens celebrate Davido

Fans of the singer sent in their birthday wishes and commended him for being a great man.

Read some comments gathered below:

bassyshow:

"Happy birthday to the king, may Almighty Allah keep blessing him."

ifeoluwaaaaa_xx_:

"Davido is sooo amazing, and God will continue to bless him."

tekes_swiz:

"Happy birthday David, the biggest goat, papa twin, wishing you all the happiness life have to offer. Thanks for taking care of your God son, we love you."

bidexcode_a:

"Happy birthday 001. 44jnr is saying thank you."

big75537:

"Blessings birthday to the man 001 Davido after GOD heart."

mercyosazuwa_:

"Happy birthday 001 Thank you for loving malik."

Verydarkman celebrated Davido on 31st birthday

Legit.ng reported that in a post on his page, Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman gushed over the singer he met recently in Lagos.

Sharing videos of their meeting, the media personality prayed that the singer would never bury any other child after Ifeanyi.

He praised the Unavailable crooner for ruling the music industry for over ten years and still retaining his spot.

Source: Legit.ng