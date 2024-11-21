David 'Davido' Adeleke's favourite cousin Folasade has gone online to celebrate her "paddie" in the family

The singer clocked 32 on November 21, 2024, and has been massively shown love across social media by his fans

In a new post, Sade shared a picture of herself with Davido and penned sweet words to make him feel special on his birthday

Davido is truly special, and this is evident in how his fans and family celebrate him online.

His cousin Folasade Adeleke, who is also a member of his team, took to Twitter to share an adorable message to celebrate the father of twins' 32nd birthday.

Folasade wrote on her X handle:

"World 001 Day! @davido to know you is to truly love you. I love you, David. Thank you for all you do, thank you for who you are. May we continue to celebrate you for years to come ❤️."

Recall that Davido announced that he would throw a concert in Atlanta to celebrate his birthday party. He has also donated the sum of N300 million to orphanages and charity homes that help people who are addicted to drugs.

Nigerians celebrate Davido's birthday

@UTDGodwin:

"She still the call am 001 instead of 004 😂😂😂."

@KingBrownChiki:

"Why can’t you girls leave David alone .. don’t you have brothers .. clout chaser."

@OfCL_Special:

"001 for Adeleke door step. Not in the studio Abegi. I hope he reduce his fooling. Happy birthday to him tho."

@Loveswealthh:

"For your mind you love Davido pass me lol, #DavidoAt32 ."

@OmeikeConfiden2:

"Happy birthday @davidoOBO continue to grow bigger 🌹💯."

@Errando161:

"Amen happy birthday king of afrobeats 001 🐐."

@Amara_val9:

"Happy birthday Davido , wishing you more success and happiness."

@DexManin:

"Happy birthday 🎁🎂 king 👑 of afrobeat lord Davido wishing you long life and prosperity."

