A video of a Nigerian lady tying the knot with a man from America has captivated netizens on the TikTok app

In a video, the lady showed the moment he landed in Nigeria to celebrate their civil and traditional wedding

Social media users who came across the video did not hesitate to congratulate the couple in the comments section

A heartwarming video of a young Nigerian lady's wedding to her American partner has melted the hearts of many.

The romantic union, which brought together two people from different cultural backgrounds, was celebrated with both civil and traditional ceremonies in Nigeria.

Lady ties knot with American man Photo credit: @blesyn_23/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady gushes over American husband

The bride, identified as @blesyn_23 on TikTok, shared a lovely video about her journey, from their initial online encounter on a dating platform, Bumble, to the moment her fiancé arrived in Nigeria to formalise their union.

The video confirmed the couple's chemistry and affection for each other, leaving viewers enchanted by their love story.

Their decision to blend their cultural heritage in their wedding celebrations was widely admired by social media users.

Many congratulated the couple on their union, praising their love and commitment to each other despite their cultural differences.

Reactions as Nigerian lady marries American man

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the video.

@Janefrancis said:

"E reach ur turn u go carry giant. Congratulations."

@Christie said:

"Congratulations! You got yourself a full package. Your bodyguard forever."

@Emy Vicky said:

"Congratulations my dear."

@precioustreasure8 said:

"Blessing!! this my colleague of years ago. very wonderful person. congratulations darling."

@kingfav0 said:

"Jesus, na this man SZA sing big boys for. Congratulations sis, you really go good market."

@Mausi said:

"You got yourself a stallion. God bless the Union."

@Meme said:

"Where did you found ur hubby update us that’s still searching."

@MAUREEN GACERI asked:

"Which version did I download because mine is giving me pure tears."

@Idara Bassey Udokum said:

"My Akwa Ibom sis, how many months before he visited you and married you? I'm dating too."

@Airva’s signature added:

"Some females kwanu don sell there fears buy heels cus waaaaatttt. Congratulations ooo Inukwa m.

