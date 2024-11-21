Deeone has made another video to address Don Jazzy after he gave VDM million of naira for personal use

In the new video, he accused Don Jazzy of neglecting his state and people and was giving to someone from Edo state

Fans took to the comment section to react to the video, and they also replied the reality star for his utterance

Nigerian comedian Aderombi Adedayo Martin, aka Deeone has once again reacted to the money Mavin record boss, Michael Ajere, better known as Don Jazzy gave to Martians Vincent Otse.

Legit.ng had reported that VDM had appreciated Don Jazzy over the donation made to him. Don Jazzy had first given N100 million to VDM's NGO and later gave him another money when he visited him in Lagos.

Reacting to the money, VDM got, he dragged Don Jazzy for neglecting people in Abia state. He said Don Jazzy wouldn't be alive if there was no good hospital in Abia state.

He added that the philanthropist has not given money to his state and his people and was giving to someone from Edo state.

Deeone warns Don Jazzy

In the recording, Deeone mentioned that VDM insulted Don Jazzy's friends, yet he went back to him and behaved as if he does not care.

He warned that Don Jazzy should remember home first before looking outside.

Recall that Don Jazzy is not their first celebrity that Deeone will be lashing out at.

He once floored Veekee James for advising singles.

How fans reacted to Deeone's post

Reactions have trailed the video made by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

GehGeh reacts to Don Jazzy's donation

Legit.ng earlier reported that the self-acclaimed financial adviser had reacted to the N100million Don Jazzy gave to Verydarkman for his NGO.

He said VDM will soon insult and ask Don Jazzy where he got the money from, and the EFCC will start investigating him.

Geh Geh also thrashed VDM for considering himself the black messiah of the people online and for begging.

Source: Legit.ng