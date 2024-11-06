Lojay has opened up about his electric performance with Chris Brown during his 2022 Wireless concert, which took place abroad

During an interview, Lojay said that it was Davido that made the performance a reality by taking him to Chris Brown

His speech sparked reactions among fans, who applauded Davido and compared his influence with that to Wizkid

Nigerian singer Lekan Osifeso Junior, widely known as Lojay, has opened up about the influence of David Adeleke, better known as Davido in his music career.

The music star, who was rumoured to be dating Davido's cousin, Folasade granted an interview about his music career.

Lojay speaks about Wireless concert. Photo credit@chrisbrownpofficial@lojaymusic

Source: Instagram

According to him, it was Davido that influenced his performance with Chris Brown during his sold out concert, Wireless in 2022. He explained that Davido took him to Brown and told him that he must perform during the concert.

Lojay speaks about concert

In the recording, singer Lojay said that he didn't know he was going to perform till the morning of the concert.

When he was handed the microphone, he started shaking and his manger had to caution him. He noted that for the first time in his career, people ran after him to hail him.

Recall that Davido and Lojay have been good friends. He recently told Lojay to take care of his cousin following the rumour that they were dating.

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions have trailed the interview granted by Lojay. Here are some of the comments below:

@iammesomatado:

"Davido is without doubt the most influential African artist ever."

@aracasual1:

"We rise by lifting others."

@Magik_jay_:

"Who go help you nor go stress you."

@iameasyboy_:

"Davido is really supportive Wizkid nor go try am."

@IamEriOluwa:

"Being an 001 isn't just an identity card. it's a trophy you earn for being a pathfinder who not only blazes the trail but also shows up for others who haven't yet found their voice. @davido certainly earned his place in the Nigerian music industry."

@BiggeeOfAfrika:

"Davido is a king 001 for a reason. If you’re hating on him, you must have lost your sense like@wizkidayo."

@Marcopolo7707:

"This is my boy."

@Farmercist_br:

"Davido is a king maker."

Lojay speaks about David's cousin, Folashade

Legit.ng had reported that Lojay had gushed over his relationship while granting an interview with City 105.1 FM in a viral video.

In the clip, he noted that he was in a relationship with his wife as he addressed his affair with Davido's cousin, Folashade.

He also noted that he lost a relationship five years ago, and he had to take a break from starting another one.

