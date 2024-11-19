Odumodu Blvck fell into the hands of netizens after they discovered that he was not among those featured on Wizkid's latest album Morayo

Wizkid said the album would be released on November 22 and shared the names of those he featured on it

Numerous netizens dragged Odumudu Blvck after he earlier claimed he was featured on the album, and the rapper responded

Rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, got the attention of netizens after Afrobeats singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, released the track list of his latest album Morayo.

After the rapper claimed that he was on the project, fans discovered that it was false. This made them to drag him, and he gave them different replies.

A Ghanaian X user, Kobi Jeremy, said Odumodu Blvck failed to qualify for Morayo album and the rapper noted that it was the same way Ghana failed to qualify for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025).

He also added that some matches do not finish in 90 minutes and assured a fan that he would bounce back. Hence, the fan should not worry. Other X users used the opportunity to make jest of him.

See Wizkid's track list below:

See Odumodu Blvck's tweets below:

Reactions as Odumodu Blvck's 'misses' Wizkid's album

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Odumodu Blvck's tweets after his name was missing on Wizkid's Morayo album below:

@OyinTGSPE:

"Vinicius head don catch, shebi your mouth dey run on ballon d’or night. Now Wizkid don Rodri you comot."

@simplyjoneszy:

"You can still do it, you hear."

@PerfectMipo:

"See your life."

@DISCIPLE_115:

"E go shock people when they discover say Big Wiz dey Industry Machine album."

@IAmAyoDeeji:

"Your studio sessions and tweets na big cruise. I go love to just see you one day in the studio or see you making a record."

@Faruqquadri1:

"Assistant Wizzy. E shock you?"

@IFB011:

"Na very big fvckup for Odumodu Blvck for not making the album after all the rants online."

Wizkid releases Morayo track list

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Wizkid shared the track list for his most anticipated album Morayo which was supposed to drop on Friday.

Billboard had earlier shared the release date for the song, which happens to fall on Wizkid's ark rival's birthday.

Fans of the singer couldn't keep calm, and they reacted massively in the comments section about the album.

