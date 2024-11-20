Nigerian rapper Odumodu Blvck’s mother has turned the milestone age of 70 to the joy of her well-wishers

The music star took to his official Instagram page to celebrate his lookalike mother on her special day

Odumodu Blvck shared a heartwarming video of his mum rocking a lovely outfit as he penned a sweet message to her

Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Ojogwu, aka Odumodu Blvck, has taken to social media to celebrate his mother’s birthday in style.

On November 20, 2024, the music star’s lookalike mother turned 70, and her son made sure to make it a special occasion.

Fans react to video of Odumodu Blvck's mum on her 70th birthday. Photos: @odumodublvck

On his official Instagram page, Odumodu Blvck posted a video of his mother wearing her Sunday best which consisted of a silver skirt suit, a matching hat and sandals. The celebrant was then surrounded by other women who sang church songs to her, and she joined in with a smile on her face.

Odumodu Blvck accompanied the video with a caption where he called his mum the birthday girl and expressed his love for her. He wrote:

“BIRTHDAY GIRL DON FALL OUT. BIG 70 ❤️🙏🏿 ALL GLORY TO THE MOST HIGH. LOVE YOU MUM 🥰.”

See the clip below:

Reactions as Odumodu Blvck’s mum turns 70

Odumodu Blvck’s birthday post dedicated to his mother drew the attention of the rapper’s fans, who joined him to celebrate her. Read some of their comments below:

Officialguchi:

“Happy birthday Big Kala’s mum 🍾.”

olayinka_olowu:

“Who dey check am 😎✨. more life and great health to Mummy 😎.”

Iamdozblack:

“STEEZED IN CHRIST JESUS!!! GOD BLESS MAMA.”

Eruke_o:

“Happy Birthday Mummy! ❤️ More blessings and long life ma.”

Hecofficial:

“👏👏👏👏 STEEZED IN THE NAME OF THE LORD!!! GOD BLESS AND KEEP MAMA IN GOOD HEALTH AND HAPPINESS IJN 🙏 AMEN.”

Tellzy_:

“Happy birthday mummy Kala 🙌.”

iz_dsg:

“Mumcy dey save souls, Big Kala dey destroy them 😂😂. Birthday blessing.”

Bebesheila2024:

“See mama odumodu oh 😍😍😍😍 it’s always the Christian mothers😂 happy birthday to her.”

Davidbuffest:

“Where kala learn all this things ehh.”

I_am_douglas__:

“See as Person mama beautiful with better steeze, only God know where Odumodu see dagger am dagger am.”

chef_mcguire7:

“Big Kala mama na mummy GO. 😂😂”

