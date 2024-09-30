Odumodu Blvck Savagely Jabs at Jaywon With Photo of Ayra Starr & US Rapper Future, He Reacts
- Nigerian Abuja-based rapper Odumodu Blvck made headlines for throwing shades at his senior colleague Jaywon over Ayra Starr
- Photo of Ayra Starr and Future at the Business of Fashion show for Paris Fashion Week was shared by the "Declan Rice" crooner, while he put that of Sabi girl and Jaywon by the side
- He juxtaposed the images while adding a snide comment, prompting Jayon to respond to his junior colleague with a question
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Nigerians wonder what could have prompted Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu to throw a snide comment at his senior colleague, Jaywon, real name Oluwajuwonlo Iledare.
Odumodu Blvck juxtaposed the postures in Ayra Starr's photo with Jaywon and the one she took with Future. He wrote to Elon Musk's X, "This life ehn". This tails the Mavin's star's attendance at the Business of Fashion show for Paris Fashion Week, where celebs across the glove were spotted.
"You're stepping on toes" - Jaywon
Jaywon was smart enough to catch his sub in time, as he fired a response at his junior colleague, Odumodu Blvck, for disrespecting him in such a manner.
Read Jaywon's response below:
"Lol, you’re already dragging your senior, who’s going to drag you? You haven’t even started life, and you’re already stepping on toes."
See post here:
This exchange revises the viral picture of Ayra Starr with Jawon, which many shade him for not wanting to be associated with him, considering how Ayra Starr posed with him.
Fans react to the exchange
Read some comments below:
@BJalexander95:
"Egbon you self check this analogy na. You were smiling like a fan."
@Dprince_charmin:
"Bro to bro, Na this glass wey you wear vex me pass, Oga cyclops."
@Lummygee1:
"You sef f*ck up Egbon make we tell you truth."
@ChuksOhaxx:
"Next time when you see women outside learn to comport yourself too… let your success attract them."
@Trhymesz:
"Omo this matter pain Jaywon gan! Egbon Emabinu, omode lonshey won😭😭🤲."
Odumodublvck, fans hit back at Jawyon
Meanwhile, fans of Odumodublvck have joined the singer in replying to Jaywon after he came for the 'Wotowoto Seasoning' crooner.
Odumodublvck had granted an interview in which he spoke about who paved the way for him and took a swipe at Jaywon.
In his response, Jaywon taunted him, saying he couldn't come close to his hit song 'This Year', a remark that triggered Odumodublvck's fans.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng