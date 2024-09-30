Nigerian Abuja-based rapper Odumodu Blvck made headlines for throwing shades at his senior colleague Jaywon over Ayra Starr

Photo of Ayra Starr and Future at the Business of Fashion show for Paris Fashion Week was shared by the "Declan Rice" crooner, while he put that of Sabi girl and Jaywon by the side

He juxtaposed the images while adding a snide comment, prompting Jayon to respond to his junior colleague with a question

Nigerians wonder what could have prompted Nigerian rapper Tochukwu Gbubemi Ojogwu to throw a snide comment at his senior colleague, Jaywon, real name Oluwajuwonlo Iledare.

Odumodu Blvck juxtaposed the postures in Ayra Starr's photo with Jaywon and the one she took with Future. He wrote to Elon Musk's X, "This life ehn". This tails the Mavin's star's attendance at the Business of Fashion show for Paris Fashion Week, where celebs across the glove were spotted.

Jaywon responded to Odumodu's snide comment about him. Credit: @odumodublvck

"You're stepping on toes" - Jaywon

Jaywon was smart enough to catch his sub in time, as he fired a response at his junior colleague, Odumodu Blvck, for disrespecting him in such a manner.

Read Jaywon's response below:

"Lol, you’re already dragging your senior, who’s going to drag you? You haven’t even started life, and you’re already stepping on toes."

See post here:

This exchange revises the viral picture of Ayra Starr with Jawon, which many shade him for not wanting to be associated with him, considering how Ayra Starr posed with him.

Fans react to the exchange

Read some comments below:

@BJalexander95:

"Egbon you self check this analogy na. You were smiling like a fan."

@Dprince_charmin:

"Bro to bro, Na this glass wey you wear vex me pass, Oga cyclops."

@Lummygee1:

"You sef f*ck up Egbon make we tell you truth."

@ChuksOhaxx:

"Next time when you see women outside learn to comport yourself too… let your success attract them."

@Trhymesz:

"Omo this matter pain Jaywon gan! Egbon Emabinu, omode lonshey won😭😭🤲."

Odumodublvck, fans hit back at Jawyon

Meanwhile, fans of Odumodublvck have joined the singer in replying to Jaywon after he came for the 'Wotowoto Seasoning' crooner.

Odumodublvck had granted an interview in which he spoke about who paved the way for him and took a swipe at Jaywon.

In his response, Jaywon taunted him, saying he couldn't come close to his hit song 'This Year', a remark that triggered Odumodublvck's fans.

