Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh recently bought a car for one of her loyal fans on social media, to the surprise of many

The movie star took to her official Instagram page to post a series of photos of the vehicle she rewarded her fan with

The news generated a series of reactions from netizens, with several of them praising Tonto’s generosity

Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh recently rewarded a loyal fan with a brand-new car.

On November 19, 2024, the movie star announced on her Instagram page that she had bought a car for her fan as part of the 2024 King Tonto Dikeh luxury birthday giveaway.

The Nollywood star gave her heartfelt congratulations to the recipient of the gift, Sheddy of Lagos. According to Tonto, the fan had unwavering support for her brand.

She wrote:

“A heartfelt congratulations to @sheddyoflagos, the winner of the 2024 KING TONTO DIKEH LUXURY BIRTHDAY GIVEAWAY!

Thank you for your unwavering support for my brand.

It was such a pleasure meeting you for the first time today. May God continue to bless you abundantly!”

See photos of the car below:

Reactions as Tonto Dikeh buys car for fan

Tonto Dikeh’s car gift to her loyal fan drew the attention of netizens. Several of them praised the filmmaker for her generosity and also congratulated the recipient of the car. Read their comments below:

porsh_kelly:

“I no go envy anyone ohh my time will come. God bless you Oba. And a big congratulations to you bro.”

ucheelendu:

“Ahhhh shey me no be supporter ni??? Aww too fine😍 congratulations 👏.”

Veeveerich:

“Thank you for your Kindness and Generosity! You are Amazing and May God continue to Keep, Protect and Bless You always and Of your increase And Expansion , There Shall be no Limit.”

Ella_bernard_clothing_store:

“Big T for a reason ❤️.”

princeosas_ofthemosthigh:

“God bless you king T🙏🏾❤️.”

amaxfoods:

“Chai congratulations 👏.”

Officialjamesemeka:

“God bless you king tonto, king 🤴 tonto for a reason.”

Mariam_perfumery:

“Big Tee talk and do👏.”

