Nigerian singer Chike has caused an online buzz after posting a photo of himself with a mystery woman

The music star posted the photo with a heartfelt caption that had netizens wondering about their relationship

Several single ladies questioned Chike about the mystery woman in the photo and his relationship status

Nigerian singer Chike Osebuka, professionally known as Chike, has sparked relationship rumours after he posted a photo of himself with a mystery woman.

The Boo of the Booless crooner took many fans by surprise on November 20, 2024, when he posted a professionally done photo of himself with the woman.

Fans question singer Chike as he posts photo with mystery lady.

Source: Instagram

In the picture, Chike and the woman rocked Nigerian traditional attires. While Chike had a big smile as he revealed his face to the camera, the mystery woman concealed her identity by backing the camera.

The Ego Oyibo crooner accompanied the photo with an emotional caption where he talked about thanking God for the woman with him. In his words:

“When I wake for morning, I thank God for you! #CelebrationOfBeauty #Mma.”

See Chike’s post below:

Reactions as Chike posts photo with mystery woman

It did not take long for Chike’s photo with the mystery woman to draw the attention of social media users. Several of them, particularly the ladies, queried the singer about his relationship status.

Read their comments below:

amacassy:

“God abeg oooo. Abeg if u don marry we no wan see ham, we no wan know😭😭.”

itz_joysee:

“😢😢Are you taken? Hey God o🤕.”

Iam_ifyg:

“Chief congrats 🎉🎊🍾🎈.”

Queen_delight01:

“Hmmmmm chike no do me like this oooo tomorrow is my birthday and I want to remain happy.”

thekosiso:

“Happy married life oo! 😍😍😂.”

_fapez:

“Our mommy we love you🤭.”

Queen_zazzy_:

“What's going on here 😢.”

the_fumnanya:

“My question here is, Why is this post the first thing I'm seeing this morning??!! Chineke nna kere m😭.”

ankarafashionplace:

“Heart break😂.”

How Chike gave a troll N1 million

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Chike recently gifted a troll N1 million after being insulted for gaining fame through late singer Mohbad.

Chike recorded a hit song, “Egwu,” prior to the late artist’s death, which would later become one of his top–charting songs.

Some netizens took to Elon Musk’s X to accuse Chike of bagging fame from his single with the late Mohbad.

