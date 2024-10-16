Nigerian musician Dammy Krane called out Verydarkman amid his ongoing case with senior lawyer Femi Falana

The artist claimed that VDM didn't handle his issue with Afrobeats star Davido appropriately

Dammy pointed out that most of the things he said against music star were things the police earlier stated

Nigerian musician Oyindamola Johnson, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has called out social media activist Verydarkman for things he allegedly did against him.

This came after the news that Verydarkman received a court order to take down videos and content about Senior lawyer Femi Falana.

Dammy Krane caled out Verydarkman following case with Femi Falana. Credit: @dammykrane_worldstar, @davido, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

The singer came forward to claim that things were working against the online critic because he refused to look into the evidence he has against Afrobeats star Davido.

Dammy Krane argued the VDM was doing selective activism and was much after favouritism.

The Amin crooner mentioned that the things he said about the Afrobeats star were initially stated by the Nigerian police.

Watch him talk below:

Dammy Krane spurs reactions

Legit.ng compiled the reactions

mayorsoj:

"I no know who mumu pass between Dammy krane and Samklef …"

fjfabulous955:

"Joke aside,are you guys sure this boy is normal?"

joeclefauthor:

"I wanted to attack him to defend VDM, but after listening to him, I understand what he's trying to say. He's trying to relate his kind of case with Davido to VDM's kind of case with Falana.

"Whoever apologizes, the apology will be used against you as it signifies you were wrong, else you wouldn't have apologized. It's only who's wrong that apologizes.

"The moment you know you're not wrong and you still apologize, it becomes oppression and the oppressor will still use your apology to harm you."

boye.akin:

"Dammy Krane is trying to send a message to us about him and Davido but because we all love Davido we don’t really want to look into what going on na only God ft help us in this country."

derickrose28:

"Same person that begged OBO to release you from prison?"

onyinyechukwu______:

"Wait thought vdm was the one that helped you out from prison."

Dammy Krane cries over arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Dammy Krane revealed that he had been arrested by the police.

Dammy Krane, who linked his arrest to his colleague and superstar Davido, also shared details.

The singer's arrest has since stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens applauding Davido for finally taking action against the singer.

