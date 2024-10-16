Dammy Krane Drags Verydarkman Amid Falana’s Case, Says What He Did Against Him: “Didn’t Do Right”
- Nigerian musician Dammy Krane called out Verydarkman amid his ongoing case with senior lawyer Femi Falana
- The artist claimed that VDM didn't handle his issue with Afrobeats star Davido appropriately
- Dammy pointed out that most of the things he said against music star were things the police earlier stated
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in Nigeria with Our Convenient Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
Nigerian musician Oyindamola Johnson, popularly known as Dammy Krane, has called out social media activist Verydarkman for things he allegedly did against him.
This came after the news that Verydarkman received a court order to take down videos and content about Senior lawyer Femi Falana.
The singer came forward to claim that things were working against the online critic because he refused to look into the evidence he has against Afrobeats star Davido.
Dammy Krane argued the VDM was doing selective activism and was much after favouritism.
The Amin crooner mentioned that the things he said about the Afrobeats star were initially stated by the Nigerian police.
Watch him talk below:
Dammy Krane spurs reactions
Legit.ng compiled the reactions
mayorsoj:
"I no know who mumu pass between Dammy krane and Samklef …"
fjfabulous955:
"Joke aside,are you guys sure this boy is normal?"
joeclefauthor:
"I wanted to attack him to defend VDM, but after listening to him, I understand what he's trying to say. He's trying to relate his kind of case with Davido to VDM's kind of case with Falana.
"Whoever apologizes, the apology will be used against you as it signifies you were wrong, else you wouldn't have apologized. It's only who's wrong that apologizes.
VDM revisits Mohbad's case, spills details about Sam Larry & Naira Marley: "They know what they did"
"The moment you know you're not wrong and you still apologize, it becomes oppression and the oppressor will still use your apology to harm you."
boye.akin:
"Dammy Krane is trying to send a message to us about him and Davido but because we all love Davido we don’t really want to look into what going on na only God ft help us in this country."
derickrose28:
"Same person that begged OBO to release you from prison?"
onyinyechukwu______:
"Wait thought vdm was the one that helped you out from prison."
Dammy Krane cries over arrest
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that singer Dammy Krane revealed that he had been arrested by the police.
Dammy Krane, who linked his arrest to his colleague and superstar Davido, also shared details.
The singer's arrest has since stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens applauding Davido for finally taking action against the singer.
Verydarkman distances himself from threats made at Femi Falana over Bobrisky's drama: "He is scared"
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.