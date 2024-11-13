Nigerian streamer and TikTok star Habeeb Hamzat went online to rant heavily concerning his friend, Jarvis' health

Peller shared a cryptic post about Jarvis' health and those who have advised her in the past on his X page

His post has drawn the attention of many social media users, who have tried to make sense of his message

Nigerians were shocked to see Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, share a cryptic post concerning his friend Jarvis' health via his official X handle.

Recall that it was recently announced that Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, aka Jarvis, had undergone surgery to remove the tumour in her left cheek that has deformed her face for the last couple of months.

She also revealed that it was one of the reasons she stopped posting her AI content, as it would look weird.

In a recent turn of events, Peller took to social media to blow hot. He cursed anyone who had ever advised Jarvis as he prayed that nothing would go wrong with her at the hospital.

Peller wrote:

"If u no say u don advice Jarvis before e no go ever better for u ooo ajeh😡 if anything happen to her in that hospital Wey she dey the cry Wey Una family go cry ehhn no be small oo😒."

See the tweet here:

Peeps react to Peller's post about Jarvis

Read some comments below:

@afc_dre:

"Guy carry this matter go tiktok abeg. You see your mate for here??"

@Alexandaaahh:

"E never better for you and E no fit better for you mumu boy your mates ain't here."

@TheGreatOla001:

"Ogbeni, here no be Tiktok oo, if dem swear for u for ur family no carry ur illiteracy reach here, do ur things on Tiktok we no send ur papa here."

@KinliteMedia:

"Instead of you to dey the hospital dey pray for her, you come Twitter dey rant. No be everything be content, try dey get small sense."

@Magik_jay_:

"What happened too Jarvis ?? Hope she is okay?"

Jarvis opens up about Peller

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the popular social media AI girl opened up about her relationship with Peller during a heated exchange.

In the trending clip, Jarvis hurled insults at Peller while hinting at her reason for not pursuing a serious relationship with him.

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some netizens criticised her language as disrespectful while others supported her.

