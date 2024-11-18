Daniel Regha has criticised disc jockey Cuppy after she shared her look and said she wanted to do her laundry

The media personality noticed that Cuppy wore makeup and sat on the washing machine, and he lectured her on what he felt was right

Despite his criticisms, he still commended her outfit, and it caused some netizens to share their takes on the action of the disc jockey

Disc jockey Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, shared how she used her washing machine in her home and it got the attention of netizens.

Daniel Regha drags DJ Cuppy for sitting on her washing machine before doing her laundry. Image credit: @DanielRegha, @cuppymusic

In a picture, she wore a lovely outfit and makeup and sat on the washing machine, announcing that she wanted to do her laundry.

Media personality Daniel Regha wasn't comfortable with her makeup and heel shoes and he informed her. He added that Cuppy was lying about doing her laundry and noted that it wasn't right for her to sit on the washing machine.

He also advised her to turn on the washing machine before taking pictures so that her lie could be sellable. Nevertheless, he said her outfit was beautiful.

Some netizens noted assumed that Daniel liked DJ Cuppy while other slammed him for correcting the daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola.

See DJ Cuppy's tweet and Daniel Regha's reply below:

Reactions as Cuppy sits on washing machine

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Daniel Regha's tweet on DJ Cuppy's post below:

@Cleverlydey4u:

"Poor man pikin dey correct billionaire pikin."

@Real_Mike9:

"Osheyy, husband material spotted."

@temple001fan:

"The way you dey monitor this girl dis days I no understand."

@LasuJesus:

"My mind dey tell me say this Daniel of a boy like this Cuppy girl."

@slyblaq:

"Your thumb dey scratch you ba?"

@rowolo01:

"Las las na Daniel go marry Cuppy una go see."

@NationzScott:

"You and the Cuppy no one wise inside the two of Una, so I rest my case. Two mumu wan start fight."

DJ Cuppy speaks about her busy life

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that DJ Cuppy opened up on how busy her life had become and how it was on another level compared to what she experienced in the past.

According to the billionaire's daughter, her desire to stay busy is influenced by purpose, and she is focused on God's plan for her life.

Since the daughter of Femi Otedola became baptised, her posts have been centred majorly on her relationship with God.

