Nigerian actress and influencer Iyabo Ojo has given a detailed explanation as to why she has been overprotective of her daughter Priscilla

The actress had this conversation while she was a guest on AY Makun's podcast, Glasshouse with Ay

Iyabo Ojo's revelation caused many online users to commend her for doing such a great job as a single mother

One of Nollywood's top actresses, Iyabo Ojo, made it to the front line of blogs over a recent interview in which she was featured.

The actress, who was earlier in the news for detailing her experience while trying to secure justice for the late Mohbad, also touched on why she is an overprotective mother.

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo shares why she is overprotective of her daughter.

Source: Instagram

Many know Iyabo Ojo and his daughter Priscy to be friends now, but little do they know that the actress used to be very strict with her.

Why I was strict with Priscilla

According to Ojo, her attitude towards her daughter stemmed from previous experience as a woman, which she would not want her daughter to go through.

It is not news that Iyabo Ojo had her two kids - Priscilla and Festus, at an early age and raised both of them on her own.

Further speaking, Iyabo Ojo noted that when Priscilla was in the University, she put strict instructions in place, and the school authorities never to let anyone come and pick her up except when they got a call from her.

Fans react to Iyabo Ojo's interview

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@teeshe_1:

"Overprotective 😂😂😂but dem dey go naira Marley house go take drug..sepeteri dey play."

@faustyyyyyyyyy:

"She tried…Raising kids no n eazy."

@dag.boru:

"Ay self dey do podcast Nawao. Is what she went through not what you're putting your wife and children now. Talk is always cheap."

@some___fun00:

"Who Dey listen to this two mumu."

@hollayinka18:

"Me and my daughter soon❤️❤️❤️I too love the girl."

@prettyfacejaimi:

"This is me and my daughter…. I protect her somuch I turn deaf to opinions… na me know Wetin I Dey avoid."

@thesandypreneur:

"It definitely paid off. Well done mummy 👏👏😍."

@ennieolaice_n_drinksservices:

"The decision was worth it. I like how both of them are close. Not all mothers are close to their daughters."

@ada_mbaise97:

"Na like this my papa take follow me bumpa to bumpa."

