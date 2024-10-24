Veekee James has replied a critic who slammed her for her look after she posted a video without using makeup and wig

The fashion designer had shared a clip where she was not using a wig and was on a shortcut, she was also without makeup

The person had told her that it was the wig that has been enhancing her look as she talked down on her

Fashion designer, Victoria James, better known as Veekee James, has reacted to a critic, who criticised her look.

The talented designer, who got married this year, had shared a post where she had no makeup and wig on.

The person blasted her that it was a wig and filter that has been enhancing her look. Replying the person, she took the critic to the gallows and slammed the person.

According to her, the person was not smart and should have concentrated on the kind of energy she or he gives out. She added that if such a person was giving out a kind of energy, and it was not yielding result, the person should be ashamed.

Veekee James schools critic

In the recording, Veekee James mentioned that the critic should try to get some senses. She further stated the critic was a person of low self-esteem, and the person does not love he or herself.

The fashion designer added that the person was not purpose and success driven.

Veekee James praises self

In the video, Veekee James said that she has not slept for days, and she will not pretend to be who she was not. She went on to say that she was 100% shameless.

She called herself gold, powerful and relentless.

This is not the first time that Veekee James will be trolled over her post. A lady once told her that she should stop posting her husband online.

See the video here:

What fans said about Veekee James' response

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans to what Veekee James said. Here are some of the comments below:

@latassiesealey:

"That is a face of a successful, intelligent, smart, obedient, courageous, fabulous, brilliant outstanding, n well put together woman."

@ladywhite_jidenwoke:

"Ignore and don't stop being you."

@super_juliette:

"Veekeee should organize a masterclass on self confidence, and self esteem and most importantly how to put trolls where they belong. If you don’t love yourself, that’s when people’s comments will get to you."

@iamnasboi:

"If you see the person wey write this thing now, the person go be like criminal."

@elegoldb:

"You are gold ."

@chef.maah:

"Dear stress, I’m ready."

@gem_hostesses.ng:L

"Vee kee James for president. Honestly as a social media manager I’ve learnt a lot following her, I mean who pins hate comments at the top of their comment section. I don’t know how you do it, but you are a light keep shining."

Veekee James speaks about her marriage

Legit.ng had reported that the fashion designer had opened up on the reason for getting married to her husband Femi.

During a recent interview, she explained why she ultimately chose to settle down with him over the others she had dated.

What she said about her husband sparked reactions among fans in the comment section, who hailed her for her choice.

