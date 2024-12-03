Content creator Egungun was also among the celebrities who were spotted with Verydarkman at a nightclub

Egungun, who shared the video on his page, was spotted with some ladies as he made them repeat his popular catchphrase

Egungun also shared a video from his chat with comedian Destalker and Verydarkman's friend and singer Dkokopee

Hours after a video of Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman (VDM), with Naira Marley and Zinoleesky at a nightclub emerged online, a video of the social media critic and content creator Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun, at the same venue has surfaced online.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM advised Egungun not to stress himself after his video went viral online.

Egungun dances at a nightclub. Credit: verydarkblackman/_egungun

Source: Instagram

Amid the backlash that followed the video, Egungun was spotted having a nice time at a nightclub with comedian Destalker and VDM's friend DKokopee.

The content creator was also seen making two ladies repeat his 'It's massive baby' catchphrase.

Watch video of Egungun with VDM and others at a nightclub below:

Below is another video of Egungun's chat with comedian Destalker and VDM's friend Dkokopee:

People react as Egungun parties with VDM

Legit.ng captured some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

Imoleishere:

"E don happen e don happen. Very soon everyone will forget and move on."

popterai:

"This guy dey heartbroken.. E dey show for him face."

iamclassics:

"E get some kind problem wey u."

Ishow_leck:

"He can't kill himself. Even though he's trying to act like he doesn't care, his conscience is fighting him. So, he should dance it out."

naija_eyes:

"Nothing to be ashamed of .. E don happen e don happen."

SamuelI10540458:

"Birds of the same feather."

MrStyle_1:

"Deep down man is broken forget all the man-up.... It's what it is we move anyway."

declasiqstudio_:

"Lol, dude just living his life."

Mr Hyenana slams Nigerians dragging Egungun

Legit.ng previously reported that Mr Hyenana advised Egungun after his private video went viral.

The influencer described some Nigerians as hypocrites, who love to judge others despite being guilty of what Egungun did.

He encouraged Egungun to be strong and advised him on what to do as he blasted those criticising him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng