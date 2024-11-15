Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ recent interaction with her Moroccan co-wife, Laila, on social media is making headlines

The movie star reacted after seeing photos of Laila rocking some of the clothes from her fashion line

The mum of two’s reaction to the display drew the attention of some social media users who then spoke about it

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila, has supported the movie star’s fashion business.

Just recently, Ned Nwoko’s other wife shared new photos of herself rocking an elegant green outfit on her official Instagram page. However, netizens were drawn to the fact that Laila’s attire was one of the dresses from her co-wife, Regina Daniels’ clothing line.

Fans react as Regina Daniels' Moroccan co-wife rocks outfit from actress' clothing line. Photos: @regina.daniels, @mnslailacharani

The Moroccan beauty wore a green tube dress with stone details around the bust. She paired it with a matching long, flowing jacket.

In her caption on Instagram, she wrote:

“Serving beauty and gorgeousness ✨❤️.”

See her photos below:

Regina Daniels reacts as Moroccan co-wife wears her clothes

Regina Daniels soon spotted the photos of her co-wife Laila rocking an outfit from her clothing line and took to her comment section to react.

The movie star gushed over how good Laila looked in the two-piece attire. She wrote:

“Gorgeous gorgeous 🔥.”

Not stopping there, Regina Daniels also took to her Instagram stories to post Laila’s photo with a caption that reads:

“Hot like a heater.”

See the screenshot below:

Regina Daniels reacts as Moroccan co-wife rocks her outfit. Photo: @regina.daniels

Reactions as Laila rocks Regina Daniels’ outfit

Some netizens took to Laila’s comment section to react to the photos of her wearing a dress from her co-wife, Regina Daniels’ clothing line. Read their comments below:

Mama_psalmy:

“You have a rich heart👏.”

ami_love_ada_ukehe_:

“Very beautiful 😻 so demure ❤️.”

peruthtutu:

“Laila, you are extremely beautiful ❤️.”

Beingmelly__:

“Pretty is that you 😍.”

Jasmine_rajinder:

“My beautiful aunty ❤️.”

nnennaoyeoku:

“Ned's wife❤️.”

tracymagara:

“So cute wowww😍.”

sumia8.7:

“Beautiful wifey 😍😍.”

solistar_industrial_machine:

“You’re so beautiful.”

harrietcherotich:

“Beautiful girl...naturally beautiful.”

daydablaky1:

“But watin wey this lady see for epaa hand abeg, see beautiful queen.”

Nellylove_ebor:

“This lady is very beautiful.”

Regina Daniels' brother taunts her for marrying old man

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels and her brother Sammy West did the trending Suspect challenge on social media.

The challenge involves a person running and the person behind the camera telling them some harsh but funny truths about their life.

Regina Daniels started the game by running, and her brother Sammy West teased her about getting married to an old man despite calling herself a sweet 16.

