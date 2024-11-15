Nollywood actress Regina Daniels has given more insight into what she likes about her billionaire husband, Ned Nwoko

She was asked by a fan to say which she prefers between the 63-year-old politician’s money and his bedroom skills

Regina Daniels’ reaction to the question went viral on social media, and it raised interesting comments from netizens

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has once again talked about her wealthy husband, Ned Nwoko, and what she enjoys about him.

The movie star was on Snapchat when a curious fan asked her what she enjoyed about her billionaire husband, who is much older than her.

The netizen asked Regina Daniels if she liked the old man’s bedroom skills or if she only preferred his money.

Regina Daniels was asked to pick bewtween Ned Nwoko's money and bedroom skills. Photos: @regina.daniels

In response to the question, the mum of two explained that she enjoyed combining the two things with her billionaire husband. She wrote:

“Na collabo.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Reactions as Regina speaks on Ned's bedroom skills vs money

Regina Daniels’ response to the fan who wanted to know if she enjoyed Ned Nwoko’s bedroom skills or just his money became a trending topic after it went viral. Some netizens reacted to what she had to say.

Read some of their comments below:

Emmanuella___ella:

“Regina is funny 😂😂😂 Genz wife 😂.”

johnjoy295:

“Gina no send anybody Papa o😂😂.”

Gcreamz:

“That question is unnecessary.”

nelly_chinweike:

“They are some questions, people will answer .. u will automatically tell their age.”

doctor_morula:

“Some people are so disrespectful with their comments.....what is your business with the seggz life of a man and his wife?”

Victoria_apple_:

“I’m liking this I don’t care side of her 😂.”

Nony_chillz:

“Matured answer, funny but fact .God bless u my sister.”

cheriemelody6':

“Na everything she go answer.”

comedian_aboki44:

“You self na everything you dey answer 😂.”

The_50_homes:

“She's talking too much...just blink if you're tired.”

edithsbeautyworld:

“Good answer😂.”

luvtiwalykcrazy:

“That was a very distasteful and unpleasant question, it wasn’t necessary.”

lomiana_errands_logistics:

“Since this girl marry, she never rest😢.”

madamlueur:

“How RUDE!!! Highly distasteful.”

Wendy_okorie:

“Perfect Response.”

Rhebekka_uti:

“You must not attend to every question na haba! How can somebody be talking about your husband's private? Give that man some respect.”

Regina Daniels' brother taunts her for marrying old man

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels and her brother Sammy West did the trending Suspect challenge on social media.

The challenge involves a person running and the person behind the camera telling them some harsh but funny truths about their life.

Regina Daniels started the game by running, and her brother Sammy West teased her about getting married to an old man despite calling herself a sweet 16.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

