Award-winning actor Timi Egbuson went online to share vital information regarding his relationship with his best friend and colleague, Efe Irele.

Recall that the two of them became a topic of conversation on social media after they shared adorable birthday messages with each other.

This sparked controversy surrounding their relationship. Many wondered why Timini should be so close to Efe, a Nigerian politician married to Akin Alabi.

In a new clip spread across social media like wildfire, Timini Egbuson was seen hanging around with his bestie while making a mirror video.

He noted that this was his bestie and not the type of relationship people have these days with their so-called 'besties'.

The movie star also sweetly referred to her as his sister as he held her tightly around the neck, to which she smiled.

How Nigerians reacted to Timini's clip

@adokiye:

"I think say she don marry? Why he grab am like that?"

@taiwo_junzi:

"Timini na palliative, he go reach everybody."

@butttr_cupp:

"Na all the girls for nollywood u won use do bestie finish."

@prettytobii:

"isn’t she married?"

@cindyalams_01:

"He had to clear the air, before they come for him 😂😂😂."

@nansbaeby:

"I thought his bestie was ms dsf?"

@evelyn____xx:

"Person wife is your bestie 😂."

Efe Irele pens deep birthday message

Legit.ng earlier reported that the internet was been thrown into an emotional state following Efe Irele's birthday message to her best friend.

The versatile actress celebrated her colleague, who she described as the best friend anyone could ask for.

Her message attracted tons of social media users who proceeded to ship the duo for marriage.

