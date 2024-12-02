Nigerian relationship blogger Blessing CEO has weighed into the issue concerning popular content creator Egungun of Lagos

Recall that Egungun's private video was found online and has triggered so many controversial comments

Adding to the list of those who have shared their hot takes is Blessing CEO, who shed more light on her perception of things

Relationship blogger and mother-of-two Blessing CEO, real name Blessing Okoro, has commented on the trending video of Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun.

Before the video was leaked, Egungun's wife, Posh Otah, released an official statement noting that the video was meant to be sent to her. She claimed her husband had never cheated.

Blessing CEO blasts Nigerians for dragging Egungun's wife.

Reacting to the situation, Blessing CEO lambasted those dragging the creator's wife for staying by her man and protecting him.

She noted on her Instagram page that the video did not have enough content to cause a fuss on social media and warned the blackmailer to do better in the future.

See Blessing's video here:

How fans reacted to Blessing CEO's video

Read some comments below:

@cheesom_kom:

"Tell them oo."

@ola_alimanagementcolab:

"So you self Dey find the video since…ahh blessing😂😂."

@nkeirufloxy:

"Will the husband support the wife in such case, just asking respectfully ???"

@arikeola_lov11:

"Nah why Nigerians love chioma 😍egungun wife should learn from chioma shikena 😂."

@janevahairvarieties:

"All men do this, any man that said, he has not done this, should cast the first stone."

@precious_hair_stylist:

"My own be say, the woman would have not come out to speak out, you owe no audience any explanation."

@foreverjoco:

"Hope when it comes to a woman you will also keep this same energy?

@dpride2:

"Correct wifey kudos to her."

Egungun of Lagos proposes to lover

In a previous report by Legi.ng, Egungun of Lagos brightened up moods online as usual, but this time in a unique way.

The content creator, known for his viral outfit checks, took a moment to propose to his girlfriend.

A trending clip showed the funny moment Egungun hastily put the engagement ring on his woman's finger without asking the question until a colleague called him to order.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

