The internet has been thrown into an emotional state following actor Timini's birthday message to her best friend, Efe

The versatile actress clocked 34 years old on September 4, 2024, and she got a sweet message from Timini

His message attracted tons of social media users who proceeded to celebrate Efe Irele's new milestone

Talented Nollywood thespians Efe Irele and Timi Egbuson are back to making social media users gush with another round of cute messages.

It's Efe Irele's birthday, and while she's being celebrated by all in her circle, Timi's message to his long-time friend has caught the attention of many.

The Nollywood actor shared a beautiful photo of Efe and praised her to the high heavens. He penned such deep messages about her and called her his favourite person.

Timini wrote:

"If “show up for you” was a person. Happy birthday to my personal person, my favorite mad person and my joy bringer. All these years of friendship and it still feels so fresh! I pray God grants you and yours all the desires of your heart. It’s all love from this side @efeirele ❤️"

It will be recalled that Efe also did a similar thing on Timini's birthday, where he celebrated his big day.

Timini spurs reactions online

@efeirele:

"Timiniiiiiiiiiiiii!!!! Thank you for being a real one too baby! Always love forever."

@swankyjerry:

"Happy birthday dear 🔥🔥 have s blast."

@thankgodtjonez:

"So you guys are dating."

@quinsapphy:

"Ahhhhhh. Nigeria girls go faint today."

@truthonduty:

"Happy Birthday to your number one fan. She’s always showing him support."

@ade_joke24:

"I no understand why I Dey crush on person wey no see me."

@efetommyoflife:

"Love you guys friendship so much… Birthday love Efe."

@thrivewithadah:

"Happy birthday beautiful."

Lady's leaked chat with Timini

A Nigerian lady has been dragged online after leaking her WhatsApp conversation with popular actor Timini Egbuson.

The screenshot showed that she double-texted him before he replied, and this made netizens drag her on TikTok.

However, the lady fired back at netizens in the comments and asked them if they wanted his mobile number.

