Fans have shared their observation about the viral engagement of Priscilla and her Tanzania lover's engagement

The two love birds had worn traditional outfits and some celebrities confirmed that they were both engaged

However, supporters of the two lover said that they were not sure it was a real relationship after pictures surfaced online

Fans of Iyabo Ojo's daughter, Priscilla, and her lover Juma Jux, have shared their observation about the viral engagement of the influencer.

Legit.ng had reported that Priscilla and Juma Juz had dazzled in traditional outfits, and some celebrities confirmed that she had been taken.

Reactions trail Priscilla's engagement to lover. Photo credit@its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The viral pictures and video sparked reactions among fans, who claimed that it was all publicity stunt.

Findings by Legit.ng also confirmed that Juma Juz has a new song, 'Ololufe'. Speculation was rift that all the pictures and video might for the song.

Fans claim Priscilla was paid

Lovers of the newly engaged couple also alleged that Priscilla Ojo was paid to promote Juma Jux in Nigeria.

Recall that social media influencer Enioluwa was rumoured to be dating Iyabo Ojo's daughter before the Tanzania man came into the picture, however, he later opened up about their relationship.

See the post here:

What fans said about Priscilla's relationship

Reactions have trailed the love relationship between Iyabo Ojo's daughter and her Tanzania lover. Here are some of the comments below:

@ladysandra__:

"This is giving PR because Priscy won’t make her relationship this public. I wish them well."

@_lucy_pearl:

"I feel like the guy paid her for this … for him to gain publicity in Nigeria. It is not a real relationship."

@addie_stallion:

"Choke us."

@jovin_photography:

"Tanzania to the world."

@forever_sweet000:

"All this is giving do for me what I did for you. To me is, will I say is nothing or what, like? I’m not feeling the energy."

@_timbrizzzy:

"Top Tier Romance."

@ireayomiyy_:

"The last slide explanation love them together."

@beji3400:

"Her face face tho ,God abeg lol."

@royalty_lilykim:

"Fake relationship, for the gram keep fooling."

Enioluwa melts heart with comments about Priscilla

Legit.ng had reported that as the celebrity daughter of actress Iyabo Ojo, welcomed her Tanzania boyfriend to Nigeria, her best friend, Enioluwa shared how he felt about it.

He noted that he had never seen Priscilla so excited about her man and when she went to welcome him at the airport, he was surprised to see her dancing.

Enioluwa wished Priscilla all the best in her union and sent some threats to her partner JJ if he did not treat her well.

Source: Legit.ng