Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky recently made fresh claims about the married man he owed N4 million, Bintin

After the socialite claimed Bintin wanted to date him, the businessman has now fired back on social media

Bintin vowed to release more evidence against Bobrisky, noting that he would not let the accusation slide

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye Olanrewaju, aka Bobrisky, has finally drawn a response from the married man he claimed wanted to date him, Bintin Lion.

Recall that Bobrisky’s legal issues took a new turn after online critic Vincent Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, released an incriminating audio clip after the crossdresser refused to pay Bintin Lion the N4 million he owed him.

After the self-styled Mummy of Lagos fled to the United Kingdom, he made new claims about Bintin, and the married man reacted.

On his Instagram stories, Bintin claimed that he had enough evidence against Bobrisky and would make sure to release a video soon.

According to the businessman, his silence does not mean he should be taken for a fool. See the screenshot of his post below:

Reactions as Bintin Lion vows to expose Bobrisky

The drama between Bobrisky and Bintin Lion drew comments from some netizens. Read what they had to say below:

Adaolisa_sandra:

“This bob just know how to put himself in problems nawa o!”

mheenarh__:

“But shey them swe@r for Bob ni? The matter has already gone, you have paid and the case is closed. Why you go still raise am again? Why person no go just fit keep quiet?”

Officialperrykings:

“Like this sef Godfather go don they buy soap when he wan use watch em hand commot from BOB matter because it’s becoming too RISKY.”

Kennedyexcel:

“Bobrisky and portable na one week one trouble.”

Kemee_fresh:

“You kiss am Abi you no kiss am … take 🎤 ,explain.”

Adelakuntufayl:

“He has never remained the same since he got the best dressed female actress award! 😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

Kingtufab:

“Always resist the urge to shalaye. Now Werey don go enter another wahala. After you don defend say na A.I you still dey talk more 😂😂😂.”

Debbyexclusive:

“Bob talks too much. He/She should know when to keep quiet. This year has been a lot for Bob . Hopefully 2025 will be his year cus this year isn't just for him😂.”

avalonokpe:

“We mount here🙌.”

Mira_big_baby_:

“Bobrisky will never learn.”

Toyin Abraham slams Femi Adebayo for picking Bobrisky

In a previous report by Legit.ng, a video of Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham losing her cool after she was told who won the best-dressed female at the premiere of Eniola Ajao's movie Ajakaju went viral.

The actress found it hard to believe that Bobrisky was crowned the best-dressed female at the premiere, considering that the crossdresser is a man.

After finding out, Toyin Abraham asked who picked Bob as the best-dressed female and went ahead to call the person crazy.

