Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has finally opened up about his N4 million EFCC drama that activist VeryDarkMan

Recall that VDM had alleged that a voice recording was sent to him by a man to whom Bobrisky owed money

In a new post, Bobrisky explained all that transpired between him and the said man, which ignited reactions online

Massive reactions have followed a post by Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, concerning his N4 million naira saga that drew the EFCC.

Recall that VDM alleged that Bobrsiky did not serve his supposed six-month prison term and shared a call recording where the crossdresser detailed all that transpired.

Bobrisky says he never owed the man N4 million. Credit: @bobrisky222, @bintin_lion, @verydarkblackman

In a new post, Bobrisky has alleged that the man, identified as @bintin_lion on social media, is only a married man who wanted to date him, and he refused.

He said in parts:

"He sent 4million to my brother account that he's coming to Nigeria that we should go for holiday all expenses trip will be paid by him. Fast forward when i came out I still didn't see him cos i know what he want. He got angry and said i should refund his money that he lend me. I was shocked but didn't want to drag anything with him."

"I am not owing Anybody any N4Million, The Guy Claiming That I am Owing Him N4Million Is A Married man who wanted me to Date me but I refused to date him the only time I agreed to see him he kissed me without my permission and I got angry and left , So he is only Angry that I didn’t come to his house to see him after he sent me N4Million when I was In Prison."

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Bobrisky's revelation

Read some reactions below:

@omiandwealth:

"So the man VDM was supporting actually kissed Bob."

@chrislungugram:

"If your partner is truly straight, you no know wetin God do for you."

@sashatobz1:

"Goood !!! Let the secret come out !! This is why they didn’t want her to leave Nigeria!"

@justme_chioma_:

"Dear Lord, all I ask for is a male husband. Not a man that bends his fellow man over. Olorun maje."

@nk_ugochukwu:

"I believe Bob."

@temmywillz:

"Man dey steal kiss from Man???"

