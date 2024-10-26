Verydarkman, in a new video that is circulating on social media, introduced himself as the CSP online division

The social media who rocked an outfit similar to the Nigerian Police, warned people against addressing him as an activist

VDM also, in the video, shared his objectives while adding that he would remain disrespectful in his fight for justice

Social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has caused a buzz on social media with a new video in which he introduced himself as the Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) online division.

Verydarkman, who spotted an outfit similar to the Nigerian Police uniform, warned people against referring to him as an activist.

VDM calls himself CSP. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

While speaking about his objectives, VDM said he is dedicated to sanitising the social media space, speaking against injustice in the country and coming for online vendors.

The critic also addressed people who complained about his manner of approach in fighting for justice as he insisted he would continue to remain disrespectful.

"You can't fight for Nigeria with respect, that is why I will continue to be disrespectful," he said in the video.

Watch video as VDM introduces himself as CSP

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM reacted to reports about him being gay.

People react to VDM's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

theo_philustitus:

"There’s something about that uniform o boss no wear ahm abeg."

g_olorunwa:

"Online police."

cakeboss_ng:

"Funny enough na close to force headquarters he shoot this video."

supremetouch_pgl:

"The disrespect the sweet us keep it up sir VDM."

ejimachukwu_1:

"They supposed make VDM inspector General Police for Online Services [IGPO]."

dkokopee:

"The IG of IG … the police incharge of the online division, 3 TOTO for you, to celebrate your office!"

lilyboldandbeautiful:

"The uniform fits you perfectly well both in act and physical appearance."

Portable warns VDM

Recall that the singer was not ready to give up the fight with VDM, as he served him a warning.

This was after VDM shared a video of the musician allegedly beating up a man at the 2024 Felabration.

Following that, VDM revealed his plans for the street pop act, who didn’t take it lightly and warned him to mind his business.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng