Cuppy Otedola Amazes Many as She Shares Her Love Language, Evokes Reactions Online: "I'm Speechless"
- Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, shared what she was recently up to with her social media family
- The disc jockey shared lovely pictures that were taken at a charity event in the United Kingdom
- In her caption, she revealed why she attended the event and told her fans what her love language was
As Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy, trended on social media, Nigerians could not get enough of her new pictures and Instagram posts.
The billionaire's daughter recently made headlines after sharing a post about a recent event she attended.
Cuppy shares her love language
Cuppy, who owns a charity organization and never seeks to help the public in ways she can, was at one of such events in the UK.
In her caption, she noted that she would always make time for charity events, especially for children. She also revealed that giving was her love language, warming the hearts of her online family.
Cuppy wrote:
"I will ALWAYS make time for charities like @ChainofHopeUK! What a heart warming evening supporting a life-changing cause, especially for children in my continent 🏥🌍Oh, and turns out GIVING is my love language btw ❤️🕊️ #CuppyCares.
See her post here:
Fans react to Cuppy's post
Read some comments below:
@sam6ix_kpongho:
"That's how you just keep on leaving me speechless. How can I ever appreciate this beauty properly??!"
@python_rap:
"Kind to cuppy that ❤️."
@prostreetsnooker:
"You have a place in the heart of God❤️🙏🏽."
@deputyjesus_001
"Love her die."
@arikeola_stitchess:
"Pretty CUPPY❤️❤️❤."
@josephhagan_:
"Great night for a great cause 🙏🏾."
@abrahamwalter14:
"You are beautifully beautiful my dear ."
@tjarz_01:
"Since you have being committed to the things of God than before . I started liking you the more . Keep it up and never give chance for anyone to discourage you . God is the BEST."
DJ cuppy launches ‘Cuppy Fund’ for African students
According to an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian disc jockey Cuppy set up a new initiative for African students at New York University.
The philanthropist noted that she was giving back to the institution where she graduated from many years ago.
At the event hosted on the school's premises, Cupyy was seen with some university officials as she made her plans known.
Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng