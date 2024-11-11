DJ Cuppy is celebrating her 32nd birthday today, November 11 as she shared a picture of how she celebrated her special day

Cuppy was spotted with billionaire Aliko Dangote's second daughter and businesswoman Halima, who she revealed was the first person to see her on her 32nd birthday

The picture of DJ Cuppy with Halima Dangote has since gone viral on social media X as many gushed about the billionaire daughters

It is a moment of celebration for billionaire heiress and disc jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, better known as DJ Cuppy, as she turned 32 on Monday, November 11.

Cuppy, who recently reflected on her life, shared a heartwarming picture of herself with Nigeria's richest man, Aliko Dangote's second daughter, Halima, as they celebrated her birthday.

DJ Cuppy poses with Aliko Dangote's second daughter. Credit: cuppymusic/gettyimage/Ben Gabbe

Source: Instagram

The disc jockey, in a caption of the pictures she shared, revealed Halima insisted on being the first to see her on her birthday.

"What a special start to #CuppyDay :birthday: Halima Dangote insisted on being the FIRST person to see me and wish me HAPPY BIRTHDAY Nagode, my Yaya. I love you deep," Cuppy wrote.

See DJ Cuppy's tweet below:

Halima Aliko Dangote is a Nigerian businesswoman and the executive director of commercial operations of Dangote Group.

Like Halima and Cuppy, Dangote and Otedola also have a cordial relationship and have been spotted together on several occasions.

Fans react to Cuppy's pics with Halima

Read some of the comments Legit.ng captured below:

OnlyoneAdekemi:

"Happiest Birthday wish you nothing but the best."

attamakuza:

"I admire the bond in this Family that is transgenerational."

David___Peters:

"The rich makes friends with the rich...E no balance."

ajibaretalks:

"All this rich people family ehn... Make person wish me too abeg."

pappy_lekzy:

"Two rich man piking Happy birthday omo brother ote$."

ibirogba2000:

"Billionaire girls... Happy birthday 🎂 to you."

Cuppy shares her love language

Legit.ng recently reported that DJ Cuppy made her love language popular public on social media.

In her caption, she noted that she would always make time for charity events, especially for children.

She also revealed that giving was her love language, warming the hearts of her online family.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng