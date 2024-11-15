Top Nigerian movie actor Ugezu Jideofor Ugezu took to social media to ask Nigerian politicians a question

He pointed out a particular behavioural pattern among politicians once they assume office and after they have left

He then went online to ask for the reason this was a norm while triggering reactions from concerned fellows

Filmmaker Ugezu Jideofor Ugezu went online to share his observations about Nigerian politicians while asking them an important question.

Ugezu, who is known to share his thoughts on matters that affect the country, noted that he had noticed something about Nigerian politicians.

Filmmaker Ugezu shares his observations about Nigerian politicians. Credit: @ugezujugezu

Source: Instagram

According to him, some politicians only speak the truth after they have left office. He wondered why this pattern thrived among politicians and asked them for answers.

Ugezu wrote on his Instagram page:

"There's something in Nigerian politics that someone should please explain.WHY IS IT THAT NIGERIAN POLITICIANS WILL ONLY START TALKING SENSE ONCE THEY LEAVE OFFICE? Is it that we have demons in all the government offices that blind them once they get sworn in? Nigeria is in a mess and only sincerity in administration can salvage things."

See the post here:

Fans share take on Ugezu's post

Read some reactions below:

@principa_lity:

"Money and favouritism."

@azetapeter:

"I swear…. Whenever I look at obj talking I will be laughing."

@ukenihope:

"Becos it's a bad table manner to speak while eating 😂."

@shirleyigwe:

"The demon is money, money is the demon that blinds and deafens them."

@zizialiyu:

"Only an independent candidate can perform this Godfatherism need to stop."

@sunshyne_nice:

"It is called table manners sir, no body talks with food in their mouth, 😂 hunger brings a different form of wisdom😂"

@iam_big_fish101:

"They are puppets of the west installed to do the bidding of the west . If they go contrary to their western puppet masters instructions, they’ll be overthrown or killed."

Source: Legit.ng