Nollywood actor, Ugezu Ugezu, has experienced displeasure at the rate Nigerians copy the Western lifestyle

He narrated how one of his friends in the South East was invited to a party and was asked to pay for his food

The actor said the action was wrong and also revealed the amount that the host sold the food at his party

Nollywood actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu, has shared his opinion on the practice of party hosts asking their guests to pay for their meals at events.

He stated that he had heard about it in Lagos and it was a common practice in the United States. However, bringing such an attitude to Nigeria was unacceptable because it was not part of our culture.

The movie star spoke about how one of his friends in Onitsha, Anambra state, informed him about the party he attended and the host asked them to pay between N5k and N10k for their food.

Children were not asked to pay but the adults had no choice but to pay. Ugezu noted that if anyone calls other people to rejoice with him/her, that person must be ready to foot the bills of the entire event.

The role interpreter added that it was the choice of the guests to gift the host whatever they liked.

Reactions to Ugezu's video

Some fans of the actor have shared their thoughts on his video. See some of the reactions below:

@okolifortune:

"You’re right Sir! A man who calls his kinsmen to a feast does not do so to save them from starving. They all have food in their own homes."

@presstora_movies:

"The only constant thing is change. And when this type of change comes, we will learn not to attend parties anymore."

@nilobrawn:

"Maybe we should learn to be flexible in adaptations. The car you all are buying and driving is not your culture and not from your forefathers."

@crediblesoul:

"If you invite me to a party and ask me to pay for refreshments, I’ll leave that party and block you everywhere. If I enjoyed myself at your party, I’ll be moved to bless you from my pocket."

@eventby_tb:

"If you don't have money to gather people, please don't gather people."

@stan_ike:

"It's matter of choice sir, don't go if you don't have money. When they look around and there's no one to buy their food, they will close and go home."

@biggappleboss:

"Next time if anybody wan go party, ask whether they are paying for the food and drink o to avoid had I know."

@brownwest16:

"They could have easily gone to restaurants and eat."

