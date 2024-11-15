The death of gospel actor Korede Are 'Baba Gbenro' has continued to make the news as Christian filmmaker Mike Bamiloye mourned him

Mike Bamiloye noted that the deceased was shooting the season 5 of the popular gospel film Abattoir when he died

Baba Gbenro did not expect that he would pass away and it made Mike Bamiloye to share some profound lessons about the Christian faith

Christian filmmaker and Mount Zion Faith Ministries' president, Mike Bamiloye, has shared his tribute for his late colleague Korede Are, aka Baba Gbenro.

Baba Gbenro was notable for his role in Abattoir and his death was announced on Thursday, November 14, 2024.

Bamiloye noted that Baba Gbenro was shooting season five of Abattoir while he (Bamiloye) was on the movie set for Abejoye season eight, all produced by Mount Zion Films. The veteran drama evangelist described Baba Gbenro as a man of God and drama minister who was dedicated to God's work.

Mike Bamiloye shares Baba Gbenro's wish

As Baba Gbenro was being taken to the hospital, he asked the 64-year-old renowned Christian actor to greet his friend and also remember him for movie roles. In his words:

“Please, greet my friend for me. Please, Daddy, I will be well, don't let this discourage you from calling me on film location o!”

However, he did not know that Abattoir season five would be his last movie. Bamiloye noted that the deceased had laboured for the Lord and God had called him home. He used the opportunity to inform netizens that God can call them home at anytime. Hence, they should be prepared at all times.

Fans mourn Baba Gbenro

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions to Mike Bamiloye's post on Baba Gbenro's death below:

@Gospel Akpan:

"Good night sir, yours was a life of impact and I'm assured the hosts of heaven are happy to welcome one of their favourite generals home. Thank you especially for all you did for me and my parents. My media journey was hatched in your office, and not only did you encourage me, you also sponsored the training. I pray God bless and comfort the beautiful family you left behind."

@David Adeleke:

"May his soul rest in peace."

@Gabriella Patricia Manasseh:

"To God all the glory. For the life of his servant."

@Apt Yubee Jonah:

"Rest Well Great Servant of God."

@Istifanus David:

"Indeed, heaven has gain him."

@Biodun Orhewere Soremekun:

"Lord Jesus, thank you for the gift of Baba Gbenro. May he wear his crown well."

Korede Are 'Baba Gbenro' is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Korede Are, popularly known as Baba Gbenro in the Christian movie Abattoir, has passed away.

His death threw his fans into a state of mourning as many people who have watched him spoke fondly about him.

Korede Are's death was announced by his younger colleague Seun Adejumobi, who noted that the deceased laboured and he would enjoy his reward in heaven.

