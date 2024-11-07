Jane Obi has shared her take on the behaviours of some of her colleagues and she revealed what the cause might be

The movie star also spoke about what fame can do to people and noted that some of the characters were there before fame

In this chat with Legit.ng, she revealed how she likes to dress whenever she steps out for red-carpet events

Nollywood actress Jane Obi has opened up on unprofessionalism in Nollywood and noted that being famous should not be blamed for it.

Jane Obi shares how she likes to dress and unprofessionalism in Nollywood. Image credit: meetjaneobi

Source: Instagram

The film star said that one's character will reflect on their job and if celebs portrayed such behaviours before becoming famous, it would also be obvious when they joined the film industry.

Jane further shared the measures that could have been taken in this case. However, she said it was no longer potent. She also spoke about other issues in this chat with Legit.ng.

Fame displays people's character - Jane admits

The actress stated that some show who they truly are when they become famous. She also shared how unprofessionalism has become a part of Nollywood.

"I think unprofessionalism has existed over the years. I don't think it is about fame being contagious. It is about upbringing, one's personality, and orientation. Most people's true character comes out when they are famous."

Speaking about the character of some celebrities, the role interpreter noted that there is little the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) can do about the situation. In her words:

"Some people are not famous but they have a nasty character. They have an unprofessional way of doing things. Those characters were a part of the person but were overlooked because the person wasn't famous. Rules can be put through AGN but it still boils down to individual differences. If it were that an actor could be banned, it would have been better. But if you ban an actor, he can open a YouTube page and shoot several movies."

How does Jane like to dress?

Jane Obi is one beautiful actress with a versatile fashion sense. She revealed how she loves to look whenever she steps out for events.

"If I want to step out for events, I love to look elegant, lavish, stylish, gorgeous, and beautiful."

Jane Obi speaks on corset dresses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Jane loves to dress, and being simple does it for her, and this makes her find it difficult to be a fan of tight corset dresses.

In a chat with Legit.ng, she speaks about how she often gets costumes on movie sets that do not tally with her character.

She further revealed her fashion plans for this year and other projects she is working on that her fans should expect from her.

