A video showing picture frames of MC Oluomo being packed out of an alleged NURTW office in Lagos has gone viral

The video has since spurred reactions as some netizens claimed they were moving the pictures to Abuja

Legit.ng recalls reporting that the appeal court sacked MC Oluomo as NURTW president barely days after his appointment

Nigerian netizens are reacting to a trending video showing pictures of Musiliu Akinsanya, also known as MC Oluomo, being packed out of an office claimed to be the National Union for Road Transport Workers (NURTW) office in the Agege area of Lagos state.

Different pictures, including frames of MC Oluomo, were spotted on the ground while a bus was parked in the corner, as though those behind the video were trying to move it to another location.

The video, which has gone viral, emerged on social media after MC Oluomo was sacked by the appeal court barely days after he was appointed NURTW president.

Watch viral video of MC Oluomo pictures below:

Legit.ng also recalls reporting that MC Oluomo's son reacted to news of his father's sack as NURTW president.

Reactions trail video of MC Oluomo's pictures

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as several netizens claimed MC Oluomo's pictures were being transported to Abuja.

Read them below:

k4tunez:

"Lowkey some of his boys are happy that they sacked him."

champagne_papi312:

"Wetin dey happen gan gan."

future_bwoy_blog:

"He dey carry am go aso rock?"

throwbacknaijatvv:

"Where that Him son that said Na them get Nigeria now?"

mur_thriftbox:

"Why Enlargement pictures come plenty for that office like tha."

aham_bu_chioma:

"What if he’s relocating with his office properties to Abuja?"

obiworldinteriors_ltd:

"Where is the queen mother??"

k.w.e.realty:

"You people shouldn't laugh at him too much before they call him back to the office to shame us. Chai, I am pained. It shouldn't have been him, God. I'm heartbroken."

MC Oluomo's son shares photo

Legit.ng previously reported that MC Oluomo resumed his first day in office after he was appointed NURTW president.

His son, King Westt, shared photos of his dad in his Abuja office.

One of the snaps showed the NURTW national president seated in his well-decorated office in his white agbada and black cap with President Tinubu’s photo in the background.

