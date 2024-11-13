Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has taken to social media to celebrate her friend, MC Oluomo, on his recent appointment

Oluomo was recently appointed as the national president of the NURTW, and he resumed office in Abuja

Iyabo Ojo’s congratulatory post to the controversial personality raised mixed feelings among social media users

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo has caused a stir with her congratulatory post to Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo.

Just recently, MC Oluomo was appointed president of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and resumed office in Abuja.

Shortly after the news went viral, Iyabo Ojo took to her Instagram page to celebrate her friend’s success.

The mum of two posted a photo of MC Oluomo in his Abuja office, accompanied by a caption praying for his success.

According to Iyabo Ojo, she wishes MC Oluomo a long and prosperous tenure in office. She wrote:

“Congratulations on your newly elected appointment as the president of Nurtw... I wish you a long and prosperous tenure filled with good health, happiness, and continued success. May you excel in all your endeavours and achieve great heights. Once again, congratulations! @kingmcoluomo.”

MC Oluomo reacts to Iyabo Ojo’s message

After Iyabo Ojo expressed joy at MC Oluomo’s appointment, the NURTW president was spotted reacting to the post in her comment section.

MC Oluomo showed his appreciation for the love. He wrote:

“Thanks 🙏 sister mi.”

Recall that during the 2023 presidential election, Iyabo Ojo and MC Oluomo fell out due to their difference in opinion of the best candidate. While the actress supported Labour Party’s Peter Obi, MC Olumo pitched his tent with APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In the heat of their drama, however, Iyabo Ojo admitted that MC Oluomo was her good friend.

Reactions as Iyabo Ojo celebrates MC Oluomo

Iyabo Ojo’s congratulatory post to MC Oluomo was met with mixed reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Chiomagoodhair:

“Your heart is pure gold. Why I love you 😍.”

therealkateena:

“Iyabo you're a wonderful woman to be studied, you're too matured for your age❤️.”

totalmenworld_20:

“If not for the love of queen mother I know wetin I suppose write oo 😂,but I go respect queen mother and keep quiet.”

Shes_lavy:

“I choose to remain silent Shaa . Activist onu.”

lumie_vogues:

“Una no get sens* for this comment section … if she no congratulate this man una go still talk omoooo eshinere ooo person no fit satisfy una.”

neurk123:

“Naija, the corruption is too deep, deep deep 😢.”

segosco:

“Newly elected? Or newly installed?”

Realbussy:

“I don't hate anyone but remember,know who you give invitation card so that they won't say they are the ones that paid all the wedding expenses. The person that was fighting in support of this man is now a betrayal to his boss bcs he actually said it that his Oga gave you 3m. Watch your back. Enemies are plenty.”

Abeni6406:

“No permanent enemies in politics, only permanent interest, reason why you see politicians jumping from one party to another.Even una favourite is left out😂.”

official_kidaboydml:

“Human being will surely be human beings bc everybody in this world is fighting for there life and way to survive 👏.”

mylifematterstoo_unadeycraze:

“I will never fault you @iyaboojofespris after all ur f!ght for Nigerians during the last election, what did VDM and his supporters paid you back with, is it mohbads issue too, what did they pay you back with, don't mind Nigerians, make up with your friends 😍.”

Mide_gold32:

“This is so thoughtful of you . Every of your actions makes me believe you are an exceptional person.. you preach so much love because hate is so much a burden👏.”

rechael_creation:

“😂😂😂you like trouble.”

MC Oluomo's son brags over NURTW presidency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that King West, the son of the new NURTW president, MC Oluomo, congratulated his father on his new position.

In response to his father's victory, King West wrote on his Instagram page that he was now officially the son of NURTW Nigeria's president. He congratulated his father and praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

