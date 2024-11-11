Peter Obi sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians with his recent suggestion to convert church vigils into night shifts

Obi argued that too much time is spent attending church services from Monday to Friday

Prominent Lagos-based cleric, Emmanuel Iren, waded in, and he strongly disagreed in a trending video

FCT, Abuja - Pastor Emmanuel Iren, founder of Celebration Church International (CCI), Lagos, has obliquely responded to Peter Obi's recent suggestion to convert ‘church vigils into night shifts’.

Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, had said Nigeria has to turn night vigils to evening shifts so that citizens can be productive.

Obi made the remark during a recent video interview on The Honest Bunch podcast. A snippet of the interview trended last week.

Obi’s statement stirred a strong debate online. While some commenters supported the LP chieftain's stance, others disagreed.

On Monday, November 11, 2024, a video of Pastor Iren addressing his congregation on the issue surfaced on X (formerly Twitter). The clip is currently trending on the social media platform.

Although he said he has "profound respect" for the presidential hopeful, Pastor Iren stoutly disagreed with Obi.

The preacher said in the trending video:

"Everyday on the internet, you see someone say 'having vigils everyday'. Which church do you know that has vigils everyday? Some might have vigils everyday for a season, but no church has vigils everyday."

The cleric continued:

"Please, don't get me wrong. I have profound respect for the person who said this.

"It is part of my privileged roles in Christ, and in the body of Christ to set the record straight on some things like this. If churches don't have vigils everyday, how often is too often? Twice a week; thrice a week?

"Do you realise, if you saw someone who goes to the gym everyday, you won't think he is wasting economic hours? Don't you see that the bias is hidden?

"If you saw someone who hung out with his friend thrice a week, you say 'it is good, work-life balance'. But someone who goes to church thrice a week, we say we need to be more productive as a nation.

"First and foremost, it is the gaslighting for me. Nobody who has been in government, past or present, has the right to make such a comment. For God sake, if the people don't go to church, have you provided jobs for them? Where are the jobs?

"I say this with all sense of humility, please don't get me wrong: sometimes, the level of output in my life in one month, if it was someone else's highlight for a whole year, you have tried.

"You have to understand I have like five full-time jobs. I believe in productivity, but please, don't let anyone talk down on your devotion. your faith in the Lord. Protect it with all you have. Prayer got you here, stick to it."

Pastor Iren’s response to Obi: X users react

@UnkleAyo wrote:

"Don't know if theres a longer version of this video but it is important to point out five premises:

1. You started this clip with a lie @pst_iren.There are churches who hold vigils for 15 days, 30 days, 45 days. Ask around.

"If you want to circle around literal "everyday" as in 365 days per year, then it becomes a game of semantics.

"If a church organises 30 days vigil, thrice a year - that is 25% of the entire year. 25% of anything is statistically significant, so the use of "everyday" is relationally relevant.

"Using gym appearances and friendship meetups as combative arguments is weak.

"Vigils run for about 6-7 hours,

- nobody goes to the gym for 7 hours daily except it is their daily bread

- no one meets up with friends daily, for 7 hours.

"Based on your argument, the only acceptable time for people to attend vigils in that frequency, is if it is their daily bread.

2. Peter Obi didn't demonize acts of devotion. He accurately described the laxity in our communal approach to productivity whilst pointing out indices, hence the "vigil" reference. Maybe, watch the entire clip?

3. In what capacity are you indirectly asking Peter Obi, if he has provided jobs for them?

4. Where was this energy when an official legislation for Sharia law floated publicly? Do you know it is still in reading?

5. Peter Obi isn't the problem of Nigeria. He raised a valid concern across multiple indices pointing out lazied approach to communal productivity.

"Egging the Christian polity in this manner has only one repercussion - 'that base won't vote for him'.

"The consequent repercussion wouldn't be his to bear, but of course, it'll be good for the church, as there'll be more prayer points to raise."

Oma Akatugba wrote:

"Say all you want but Nigeria as a country needs to be more productive otherwise, we will continue to recycle poverty."

@Kizi_Mysterio commented:

"He didn't watch the full video obviously. Even the short clip, he didn't get it and I understand his outrage. Someone is challenging his source of income."

Church comment: Obi makes clarification

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi said his position on church vigils was distorted.

Making clarification via Ibrahim Umar, his media aide, Obi stated that there has been “a huge twist” in his interview.

