Nollywood actress Sarah Martins has shared her experience with an ex-boyfriend that made her stop being generous to men

The movie star spoke about how her former lover cheated on her after celebrity fashion designer Veekee James shared her story

Sarah Martins’ former relationship experience was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media

Nigerian actress Sarah Martins recently shared how she used to give half of her salary to an ex-boyfriend who was cheating on her.

Just recently, the movie star took to social media to share the experience and how it changed her behaviour towards men after celebrity designer, Veekee James, recounted the things her unfaithful ex-boyfriend did to her.

Taking to her Instagram page, Sarah Martins claimed that independent women go through a lot in relationships which is why many of them, just like her, are now gold diggers.

Speaking further, the Nollywood star said that it’s okay to support one’s man but he must have already given her some level of support for her to reciprocate.

Taking to the post's caption, Sarah Martins recounted how she used to give her ex-boyfriend 50% of her salary for six months only to find out that he was giving her money to another woman.

According to the actress, her ex-boyfriend even funded the other woman's business with her money, but the woman eventually jilted him and got married to someone else.

She wrote:

“There was a time I gave my ex 50% of my monthly salary for 6 months and the werey was giving the money to another woman🤦🏻‍♀️

He even funded her business from my sweat, and the lady married someone else months after he finished setting up her business 😂

I’m a lover girl and I go hard for people I love but ever since them show me shege on top my kind heart, I no dey give man shishi! With my full chest, I AM CURRENTLY A GOLD DIGGER!

#note, I will support my man the best way I can but my man must have supported me to a level that will warrant me to reciprocate his support in his own time of need!”

Reactions as Sarah Martins says she’s a gold digger

Sarah Martins’ experience with her ex-boyfriend after Veekee James shared her story, raised interesting comments from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

roona_pelly:

“Truth 100💯, sometimes make we dey try understand some people give advice out of love & experience. This talk hold water no be lie.”

millybrian:

“Suddenly everybody na giver😂.”

Oboks_again:

“Another cooked up story.”

alhaji_of__lagos:

“No wealthy man should settle with broke woman and no wealthy woman should settle with broke man…..e no pass like that. Do you know how many women betrayed men after numerous investments? Before you find 1 woman who got betrayed you will find 500 men who got betrayed. The rules is make money and don’t settle for less….afterall surrogacy is not against the law likewise IVF.”

Tukooldegreat:

“Men don dey chop billing since the days of Adam. Just pray for a honest partner who will support you wholeheartedly and you too, reciprocate. Na how relationship dey take enter marriage be that. I don’t know what y’all are doing now for street😂.”

I_am_the_greatest_00:

“No one ever talks good about their ex or past relationship.. some of you will come online and lie and say things your ex didn't do to feel better.”

Nene_george:

“Love and relationship is very deep. We can’t explain it with few words. You can be in a relationship with someone who’s not in a relationship with you, and he’ll be with someone else who’s not into him and it continues…. All i can say is that make sure you’re not dating yourself. A word is enough!!!”

Cakesbybelladelta:

“Men are providers..know this and know peace,if a man isn’t spending on u deliberately no matter how little there is a possibility he doesn’t love you.”

abrahamabtammy:

“Hmm na one man dey do una like this..we as men we dey face am Everytime for relationship and we always quiet about it.”

Ehhllyys:

“Everyone is a "lover" and goes "hard" for the other.... Until things are no longer rosy... 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂.”

muna_comics:

“Na lie 😂she’s looking for an excuse to become a gold collector 😂.”

Sarah Martins praises Baltasar Engonga

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Sarah Martins weighed in on the viral Equatorial Guinea financial boss' sex scandal.

Baltasar Ebang Engonga, the director general of Equatorial Guinea's National Financial Investigation Agency (ANIF), was caught on video participating in sexual activities with several women, including his brother's wife, cousin, and other high-profile women.

Sarah, on her Instagram page, said that the man is every woman's ideal man. Explaining why, she stated that he is extremely skilful, very gentle, has high energy, is very commanding in bed, plays Naija songs on every adventure, and so on.

