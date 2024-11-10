Veekee James has narrated how she was in love and it blinded her to see what her ex-boyfriend did to her

She shared how she took her money as a student from Akwa Ibom to Lagos to shop for her ex, nevertheless, it did not stop him from cheating on her

The fashion designer noted that despite using her money to set up a business for her ex-boyfriend, she did not collect out of the profits

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Celebrity stylist Victoria James, aka Veekee James, has opened up on how her ex-boyfriend deceived and cheated on her despite all she did for him.

Veekee James speaks about what she did for her ex-boyfriend but he still cheated on her. Image credit: @veekee_james

Source: Instagram

In a chat with Pastor Bolaji Idowu of Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), Veekee noted that she travelled from Akwa Ibom where she was schooling to Lagos with her ex-boyfriend's mother to shop for him.

She bought some items that were needed for the beauty shop she opened for him. Her ex-boyfriend had offered some portions of the revenue from the business to her but she turned it down.

All she did for him was out of love but he still cheated on her with different ladies which he covered up. At a point, the fashion designer had to cook for the ladies because she did not know they were her ex-boyfriend's lovers.

Watch the video in the link.

Reactions to Veekee James' ex-boyfriend's story

Check out some of the reactions to Veekee James' ex-boyfriend's story below:

@happie_fragrance:

"Overplaying your role in a man’s life. Hian. You go see shege. Relax and let a man be a man in a relationship o."

@ovicshoppers:

"Let’s allow men be men!!! When we learn to do that, we will experience less heart break!!! They’re born providers, once you steal their masculinity from them, you’ve made room for your heart attack."

@taaatibg:

"I thought they said its only women that gold dig? The truth is it's better for a man to love a woman more than she loves him."

@legendary_debby:

"She has a thing for “setting up” her men. Is it a fetish?"

@queenjayhair:

"The Ex will soon set ring light."

@ayzne_:

"Now I know who Vekee dey pepper."

Veekee James speaks about her husband

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Veekee James got her fans talking after she shared the reason she wore many exquisite dresses for her wedding.

She also shared how she met her husband, Femi Atere, noting that they dated for almost two years before their wedding.

Her fans noted when she said her wedding to Femi would be her first and last, and they praised her for the affirmation.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng