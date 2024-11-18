A lady has showered encomiums on her loving husband for helping her academic pursuit overseas

The grateful lady revealed that her hubby took her from Nigeria to Finland to study nursing for free

Her video with her husband has gone viral on social media, as people commended the man for his good deed

A lady, Aladejare Olabimpe, has publicly acknowledged her husband's effort in taking her to Finland.

Via TikTok, she made a video in which she introduced her husband and vibed to singer Anyidons' hit song "Men Dey" with him.

Olabimpe, in the video, revealed that her husband sponsored her to study nursing for free in Finland.

She added that her academic pursuit would not have been possible without his support. Olabimpe appreciated her husband for putting her first.

"I wouldn’t have been able to do this without you by my side. Thank you for putting me first," she wrote.

People react to the lady's post

riahamag37 said:

"Why am I so unlucky I married a man who even refused me to attend university because he said it’s not yet time for me to go to school for 12yrs giving him 4kids am still waiting for him to allow me."

Vherajay said:

"Mine brought me to the UK while we were dating(we are married now) & has been sponsoring me in the Uni(this is my 3rd year in the Uni) Men dey!!"

Quenty said:

"Congrats this is what we should be seeing. ….not the ones leaving their man."

Traveling on a Penny said:

"Mine brought me to America 🇺🇸 27 years ago from Nigeria. I gave him 3 kids, well they are adults now- a Doctor and two engineers and he also helped me raise them while I studied to become a Doctor today. God bless all the good men out there!"

Jess said:

"Finland 🇫🇮!! Babe you be billionaire 🥰 congrats."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a grateful wife had praised her husband for paying her school fees in the UK.

Lady praises husband who sponsored her abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had hailed her husband, who took her to Finland.

She was full of praise for the man as she appreciated him for positively affecting her life. Adefunke said her husband took her from Nigeria to Finland seven years ago. Adefunke said:

''After GOD na my man, my man my man. I literally had to drag this man to do this with me in a rush. He said I had one minute. When your husband brought you from Nigeria to Finland seven years ago and literally changed your life."

