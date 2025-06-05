A proud mother has shared a video on TikTok showing her talented 10-year-old daughter's hairdressing skills

In the video, the young girl was seen expertly braiding her younger sister's hair and the final result looked so neat

Massive reactions trailed the video on TikTok as social media users took turns to applaud the girl's talent

A 10-year-old Nigerian girl's hairdressing talent captured the hearts of many users after her mother showed her off on TikTok.

The proud mother shared a captivating video which quickly went viral and garnered accolades from netizens.

10-year-old girl neatly braids her younger sister's hair.

10-year-old girl braids sister's hair

In the clip posted by @ijeomaestherochonogor on TikTok, the 10-year-old girl was seen expertly braiding her younger sister's hair.

The final result was breathtaking, and netizens couldn't help but shower praises on the gifted child.

"POV: Your 10-year-old made stitch braids for her sister. We keep getting better everyday," the video's caption read.

10-year-old girl braids her younger sister's hair in video.

Reactions as 10-year-old girl braids sister's hair

The video quickly gained massive attention on TikTok with viewers praising the girl's talent and strength.

@Pleasant said:

"Your daughter does it better than this werey hairstylist in my area."

@escilla.xx said:

"They will later argue and the big sister will be like I won’t do your hair again. Little madam will tell her it was not even nice."

@miss_quaison said:

"Girl bi wɔ me area ha w’asua adwuma no 5years washing mpo ɔntumi nyɛ."

@Talatu50 said:

"This girl has already found her path in life. The parents should not go and forve her into chemical engineering PLEASE."

@Bee_Lee reacted:

"I’m 30 and I can’t even do that. Yoo I’m embarrassed."

@Blessing said:

"Shey nor be our last born mate be this,na only to insult and beg person the werey sabi, kudos to her very neat."

@Flavine |Immigration Bestie reacted:

"God I’m so proud of her as if she’s my little sis. You go girl mummy please encourage this talent to the fullest. She will never be broke with this type of skill. So proud."

@Deevyn said:

"Abeg start saving to relocate abroad, braiders are scarce over there and she’ll make plenty money."

@Aisha O commented:

"Pls encourage her nothing like having a side hustle in secondary school and uni."

@Araba mennya menwu said:

"So happy for this gen alpha’s. They will do so much better than us. Cheering for them."

@Akua_DwamenaPapabi said:

"Please don't force her to be who she is not. Groom her talent well. She will be great."

@SHEBOSS said:

"Yet you will force her to go do medicine in school. My friend opened a saloon, has 3 houses now and I'm still renting."

@ngozionwutalobi said:

"Oh this beautiful. For some years my second daughter has not gone to the salon because her 13years sister makes her hair."

@TAORAAJ said:

"For more than 4 years now, I have been looking for person wey fit run this with natural hair they will always do shigidi on the third roll on my head nhi."

@Queen Ruthy added:

"This girl will chop money when she reaches high school. I was a babar at Tertiary school. If you don't have the money to pay me, you pay me with one Sardine."

See the post below:

Little girl braids an adult's hair

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video of a talented little girl plaiting a grown-up customer's hair stunned many people on social media.

In the video making rounds online, the young girl was seen doing her job in all seriousness as an eyewitness captured the moment.

