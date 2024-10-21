Pastor Tobi Adegboyega has finally replied his critics after he was seen with David and some people at a club

A video had surfaced where the clergy was with the singer at a club in London, fans asked him questions after that

He reacted to the video and shared the reason for going to such a place with the singer and some women

London-based clergy, Tobi Adegboyega, will have none of what netizens are saying about him and his lifestyle.

Legit.ng had reported that the clergyman was seen with Davido Adeleke, better known as Davido and some women were seen in a video having fun at a club in London. Many asked questions to know what the clergy was doing at such a place.

Reacting to the backlashes that followed the video, he sent his critics to the gallows and owned up to the video that it was indeed true that he went out with Davido.

He noted that the people referred to as women were part of his family, and it was not a club but a restaurant.

Pastor Adegboyega shares more videos

In his response put in on his Inst story, he noted that they were out for pure fun with his family. He shared a video where Davido was telling someone that they were going to chop.

He asked his fans if they heard what Davido was saying in the recording.

Pastor Adegboyega shared more videos of how he and his family usually hand out together, either at home to eat or they eat out.

Recall that Nigerian coach, Solomon Buchi was one of the people, who questioned the calling of the clergy after he was seen with Davido.

See the video here:

What fans said about Adegboyega's video

Netizens reacted to what Adegboyega said about the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@___xx2zz:

"Pastor you can do better! As a man of God wey you be settle the beef nor be all this explanation wey you Dey talk… you shouldn’t take side."

@gabrielterseeravuu:

"Wizkid the break African record una go turn drummers for restaurant."

@courageberry_:

"Pastor wey get many criminal charges."

@sonof_lilian006:

"Na even food carry Idolo go there self. 001 no de carry food play."

@the_unapologetic_madee_:

"Lies, they knew that he was there, it was a plan because the same day wizkid released his song? They wanted to cause problem but was intimidated by popsy’s present."

@mr_t_rymes:

"They are all fan boys lol who be pastor tobi."

@tolus_101:

"Both pastor and Davido dey craze."

@official_atukpa:

"Una dey see as pastor shade Wizkid now oo … if him do him own back make nobody talk anything oo."

Pastor Tobi speaks about DNA

Legit.ng had reported that the clergy had shared his side of the story in the DNA saga involving him, footballer Kayode Olanarewaju and his estranged wife.

The clergy was a guest on Daddy Freeze's podcast, where he spoke about his involvement in the case. He thanked God for shielding him from the wrath of Nigerians as he gave out N15 million to businesses.

