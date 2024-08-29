Cubana Chiefpriest is the latest celebrity to jump on the trending 'Up and Grateful' challenge

The celebrity bar shared a video of him at a beachside as he showed off his somersaulting skills

Cubana Chiefpriest's acrobatic display has, however, caused uproar on social media as netizens teased him

Popular socialite and celebrity barman Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, is trending over a video of him participating in the 'Up and Grateful' challenge.

Chiefpriest, who seems to be on summer vacation, was spotted at a beachside as he showed off his somersaulting skills.

Davido's bestie Cubana ChiefPriest jumps on Up and Grateful challenge. Credit: @davido @cubana_chiefpriest

Davido's bestie, however, crashed landed as he appeared to struggle to get back on his feet.

Chiefpriest, who referred to himself as 'Biggie', revealed it was a rejuvenating moment for him as he toured some cities.

In his words:

"All Work & No Play Makes Biggie A Dull Dude. I’m Here Rejuvenating, Lagos🇳🇬 It’s Almost Time, Had To Tour Some Lifestyle Cites To Be Fully Prepared To Unleash What We Cooked For."

Watch video of Cubana Chiefpriest at a beachside below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that singer Teni also attempted to backflip as she jumped on the Up and Grateful challenge.

People react to Cubana Chiefpriest's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the video, see them below:

niyi0008:

"Anambra Rick Ross easy oooo."

garry_tee

"The waves current couldn't move him."

uniqueplies_studdard:

"Oh na even chief priest. i thought it was shark that came out from the water."

chris_triplec:

"Belle Na water."

vyckiigold:

"Water no go fit carry this one go see as body mount."

nene_george:

"Abeg ooo!!! No break waist. No bed in Igbobi orthopedic hospital."

Source: Legit.ng