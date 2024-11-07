Angel Smith, a former Big Brother Naija contestant and ex-girlfriend to Soma, has broken her silence

Recall that Soma's ex went on a long rant on Twitter where he accused and exposed him for allegedly abusing her

In return, BBN Angel got slammed on X, causing her to speak up and exchange words online users

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Angel JB Smith has reacted after following the lengthy public accusations about Soma by his ex-girlfriend, Hilda.

It will be recalled that Hilda has gone on Twitter to share a long thread detailing all she went through at the hands of the reality TV star. As a result, Twitter users began to slam Angel for not speaking to the tune they wanted.

BBN Angel says Hilda's friends harassed her. Credit: @soma_apex, @theangeljbsmith, @hildadirisu

Angel speaks on harassment

In Angel's reply, she shared proof of how Hilda's friends called her severally at 3 am to harass her. She noted that they called her names and raised her anxiety to the roof.

This came after the influencer was slammed for not standing up for Hilda against her fans.

In another post, Angel shared that she had concluded that the only time she will truly be loved is when she dies.

See posts below:

How fans reacted to the exchange

Read some reactions below:

@Amchizzy:

"Don’t say that again cos you know deep down inside you, you have enough love my baby."

@Cassy_UF:

"My love just ignore these haters and keep doing you boo."

@Cassy_UF:

"My girl you really endured a lot from that sh*tty ni*ga 😭😢."

@IfelunwaOkonkwo:

"See what this girl has been going through at her age."

@missengmann:

"I get why your screenshots you take the phone is always on airplane ✈️."

@DivineOnobia:

"Am glad you let him go and didn't stood low."

@oyinoflaylay:

"The only victim in this Hilda,and God will fight for her."

Angel reacts to alleged breakup with Soma

Meanwhile, BBNaija Angel Smith opened up about her alleged breakup with her lover Soma after they unfollowed each other.

It was claimed that she had shown a miserable man in her Instagram story who was responsible for the breakup.

In her response, she addressed her friend Soji Olaniyan and clarified that he was the mystery man mentioned in her post.

