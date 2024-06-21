Pastor Bolaji Idowu has spoken against the idea of some men dating more than one lady at the same time

The preacher made this statement during a church service and noted that it is not a godly character to have an undefined relationship

He also advised ladies on what to look out for while getting married and why they must not focus on money

The senior pastor of Harvesters International Christian Centre (HICC), Bolaji Idowu, has called out some men who have the habit of dating many ladies simultaneously.

In a video, he stated that some men do not know what they are doing in a relationship. Their explanations are usually watery when asked about their intentions for a particular lady.

The pastor moved his conversation to ladies who desire to marry rich men. He advised ladies to focus on who the Holy Spirit has designed for them because money saved can be lost overnight.

He also emphasized the need for prayer because it is very important before one decides to settle down.

Reactions to Pastor Bolaji's video

Some netizens have reacted to Pastor Bolaji's sermon. See some of the reactions below:

@tohseenjay:

"Choosing who to marry is a prayerful decision."

@firstladysglamour2023:

"My husband only allowed handshake, hug na sin. Our courtship was always the bible says and till now we still on the Bible says and it's beautiful to have a spirit-filled spouse."

@sharonooja:

"Papa is tired!"

@onioloruntoba:

"Bank account can be full today and be empty overnight."

@alagbafogbagada:

"Is there any carpenter in the house? Pastor B has shattered the table!"

@kelarex:

"Someone in church is trying to break Solomon's record. I hope they hear this message."

@emmacherem635:

"Pastor, nah my guy need this massage."

Bolaji Idowu tackles ladies over expensive asoebi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Pastor Bolaji did not mince words as he advised ladies against charging exorbitant prices for their asoebi fabrics.

It is now common practice for some people to spend a lot of money to join the asoebi train of brides, and the preacher said this was unnecessary.

He noted that it is not everyone who pays for the asoebi is a loyal friend, as he used Judas in the bible as an example.

