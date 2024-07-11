Fashion designer, Veekee James, was taken for a dinner date by her husband, Femi, where they had a good time

The celebrity stylist was surprised when her husband showed her the beautiful silver dress he bought for her

She was also inquisitive about who made the dress and her husband smiled as he flaunted the classy apparel in the video

Fashion designer, Victoria James, aka Veekee James, is a lover girl, and her husband, Femi Atere, knows how to make her feel special as he takes her on a date.

In a throwback video, Femi showed the lovely silver dress he ordered for his wife. She wondered who styled it and was in awe of how breathtaking it looked.

She asked him questions about the outfit but he simply smiled as he displayed the attire. Her curves were on display after she wore it and rocked a luxurious hairstyle that exuded elegance.

Femi wore a white shirt black trousers and shoes. Both of them took some pictures before they stepped out for their date.

There were lots of food for the couple and they had a good time displaying affection for each other. Their video mesmerised their fans who shared their thoughts on Veekee's Instagram page.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Veekee's video

Several fans of the couple have reacted to their video. Check out some of the comments below:

@bellobusayo:

"God Abeg I have the body, na man wey go make a silver dress for me remain."

@pameliac_:

"God if I’m a bird give me wings to fly away from relationship people."

@jopet_fabricshub:

"Them go talk tire. The more they talk, the more Veekee keeps releasing all the videos from the archive."

@raffia_africana:

"Love me an intentional man. Las Las, this particular Femi is vindicating the rest of the "evil"

@labisi.adrian.studio:

"This is the love year and it will reach all of us."

@classy_commy:

"Haven’t u done enough?"

