Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has reacted to the viral video of Judy Austin praising Yul Edochie

The veteran movie star threw shade at Judy as she condemned being a second wife

Rita Edochie's post drew a series of interesting reactions from social media users

Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has again thrown shade at Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Just recently, Yul posted a video of himself with Judy as the mum of his two youngest children sang his praises. The couple have been known to praise each other online.

However, their latest video drew Rita Edochie’s attention, and she took to her Instagram page to react. The veteran actress shared a post in which she condemned being a second wife.

Fans speak as Rita Edochie reacts to video of Judy Austin praising Yul. Photos: @ritaedochie, @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to Rita, being a second wife is not easy, and she is thankful that she is her husband’s only wife.

Speaking further, the actress added that if she was a second wife, she might have also been shouting online like a psychiatric patient who escaped from the hospital and into the market square.

Rita accompanied the post with a caption that reads:

“HMMMMM, O CHIM OOOO . I NO FIT OOOO. HAAAA, SO ANYDAY SOMEONE DOESN'T

COME OUT TO START SHOUTING LIKE THIS EVERY MORNING , SOME PEOPLE'S STOLEN MARRIAGE , WILL START SHAKING LIKE NIGERIAN ECONOMY 🙄🌚 OHHH CHIM OOOO I CAN'T OOOO.....”

See her post below:

Reactions as Rita Edochie shades Yul and Judy Austin

Rita Edochie’s post about Yul and Judy’s situation drew some interesting comments from netizens. Read them below:

mmapinkiesworld:

“Backyard second wife😂😂😂 ikegwuru situation.”

Sabiigirlfashion:

“She's the nemesis fashioned against them 😂😂😂.”

Bondezil:

“😂😂😂 the way Rita drags her made me love her. Continue on our behalf biko.”

chiamaka_26:

“I never see second wife wey active like Judy 😂😂.”

Oluwadamilola.d_:

“I’m just imagining what happens few seconds before the camera starts rolling. Maybe he will be like ‘Oya Oya come and hype me so we can post it…. It’s been long people said anything about us’.”

Debbiebanjo:

“It’s good for Judy 😂😂😂 Oversabi second wife 😂😂😂.”

Debbiebanjo:

“Judy didn’t sign up for this life of marital drags but what do I know 😂.”

Nyinyechi0:

“Aunty Rita no remove leg from their neck 😂😂😂 apply pressure.”

hairess_gallery:

“Mama never gree commot her timbaland from their neck till now?”

ayaadockii:

“I'm solidly behind you...Aunty Rita took it personal against Judy 😂😂.”

Gwire1:

“Even till Judy’s last breath she no go forget dis woman easily 😂😂.”

Youthrantandgossip:

“Getting married Nd not accepted, Nd one aunty still Dey drag u up Nd down, the fact dat she was committing adultery under her husband with a married man won't allow them accept her, it would av been diff if she Dey single, the dragging fit be 40%.”

officialblessingnwankwo1:

“Incantation plenty ooo😂.”

May Edochie celebrates Rita Edochie

Meanwhile, May Edochie was happy that Nollywood actress Rita Edochie marked her birthday, and she celebrated with her.

The mother of three posted lovely pictures as she prayed for the actress, saying she had too much action.

She made an AI-generated image look so beautiful and called Rita sweet names on her special day.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng