Popular Nollywood actress Rita Edochie has reacted to the trending development concerning Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s relationship

Recall that reports had made the rounds of Yul allegedly claiming he wasn’t married to Judy and that they are just skitmakers

This drew an interesting comment from Rita and her post went viral, raising more reactions from netizens

Popular Nigerian actress Rita Edochie has once again waded into Yul Edochie and Judy Austin’s relationship drama.

Recall that the controversial couple recently made headlines after it was reported that they had claimed to just be skitmakers and not married to each other.

Shortly after the interesting claim about their relationship went viral, Rita Edochie, who is a supporter of Yul’s first wife, May, took to her Instagram page to react.

The veteran actress taunted Yul and Judy over the controversy surrounding them. She wrote:

“Firstly I was picked from the streets and today I am now a skit maker by marriage Chaiiii God what have I done to myself?”

Reactions as Rita Edochie speaks on Yul and Judy’s marriage denial

Rita Edochie’s reaction to reports of Yul and Judy denying their marriage drew more comments from other Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

Do_good_regardless:

“Is May finding it difficult to move on? Is she still waiting for Yul to come back to her? She should move on and forget about Yul, he is happy where he is! Marriage is not by force. Na waa o!”

thefoodnetworknig2:

“The abido shaker in Judy’s life that wee prosper .”

nazzyreact:

“Rita focused on Yul than she focused on her husband and Children.”

Pj.stars:

“Sometimes I wonder if yul do sit down and reflect on how comical his life has turned out to be, failed as an actor, failed as a politician, failed as a polygamist, failed as a husband, failed as a real estate agent, and failed as a pastor. Omo this great man really fell really bad.”

linqwa_:

“Make this mummy rest....she is overdoing...make she respect herself, she is beginning to use overdosee on another person headaches .”

Onyinye_bakee:

“Seems yul is very sc@red of this woman and her husband cos fe@r no let am say shittt to her.”

ewalagos_fh:

“I learnt Silence from Queen May the way God has been using people for her ehn if there's a next life,Judy no go near another woman home talk more breaking the home .”

