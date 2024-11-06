Cubana Chiefpriest and Verydarkman raised eyebrows recently after a video saw them engrossed in a moment

The socialite and online personality were captured discussing with one another outside during late hours

Cheifpriest’s gesticulation towards VDM spurred speculation about a tense atmosphere between them

A viral video purporting to show Nigerian solicite Pascal Chibuike Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chief Priest, offering a severe warning to Verydarkman has elicited conflicting views online.

This came after Verydarkman was given ₦2 million bail on police impersonation charges.

Cubana Cheifpriest and Verydarkman seen together at night. Credit: @cubanacheifpriest, @verydarkman

Source: Instagram

In the viral footage, Cubana Chief Priest was seen conversing and appeared to be flinging his two index fingers at VDM, who stood undisturbed next to a car.

While the specifics of their discussion remain unknown, netizens have weighed in, expressing their thoughts and opinions.

Watch the video below:

See how netizens reacted

Legit.ng gathered the reactions below:

benbills007:

"Doesn't look like warning..Looked more like he doesn't want any part in what VDM got going on."

documents_2010:

"O boy try dey calm down ooh you see this Country so nobody like you ooh."

iamblacknelrate:

"Em be like, guy Abeg, I no wan have anything to do with you. No come spoil relationship btw me and OBO and TUNDE."

mrlukeson:

"Kubana fit position camera secretly to run this kin thing. Na loud guy normally."

heo_0007:

"How is this warning VDM, where is the facial expression Chief Priest to support this caption."

bonpicture2023:

"Na only VDM fit give that gist."

benchurchill57:

"Him dey beg vdm make him no cast am."

iconjakarta_:

"Anything wey concern my name abeg no put mouth."

Verydarkman reacts to Baltasar’s leaked tape

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian social media critic Verydarkman also reacted to Baltasar Ebang Engonga's scandal.

The Equatorial Guinea's finance boss' tape with over 300 women, including his brother's wife and cousin, leaked on social media.

VDM pointed out things he noticed about the women who appeared in Baltasar's video as he dished out advice to married men.

Source: Legit.ng