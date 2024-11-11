Queen Theresa Onouorah is considered the founder of the popular Egedege Dance

The veteran singer, who was a strong force in the Eastern music scene in the 80s, released her debut album at age 30

She has also collaborated with modern-day stars in the music industry, like Flavour, Larry Gaaga, and KCee

Queen Theresa Onuorah, a powerful voice in the music industry from the eastern part of Nigeria, recently returned to the news following her different collaborations with her much younger colleagues Flavour and KCee

Recall that Flavour and KCee were recently caught up in a social media spat over allegations that the latter was imitating the former's craft in his music.

Queen Theresa Onuorah was featured on Larry Gaaga's Egedege alongside Flavour. Credit: 2niteflavour

KCee, who was not ready to let it slide, hit back directly at Flavour, stating that he was not the custodian of the Igbo culture.

Social media has been abuzz with rumours that the two singers' exchange was prompted by their different collaborations with veteran singer Queen Theresa Onuorah.

Below is a video of Flavour and Theresa Onuorah at his studio

Below is another video of KCee alongside his younger brother and businessman E-Money with the veteran singer

Who is Theresa Onuorah?

She is a Nigerian musician famous for her influence on Igbo cultural music known as Egedege Dance.

Theresa Onuorah, who is a native of Unubi, Anambra State, was born on January 9, 1942. She is a highlife musician and dancer and the recognised founder of the famous dance troop 'Egedege Dance troupe.

Theresa Onuorah's influence in the music industry

For many who were born in the early ‘80s in the eastern part of Nigeria, Theresa Onuorah's name would surely ring a bell. She was a powerful force that took the Igbo music scene by storm with her deeply rooted in traditional songs.

Onuorah's passion for music is believed to have been influenced by her father, a famous 'Egwu Ekpili 'musician.

She started her career at a young age and became a household name by the time she was 20, travelling from town to town singing and dancing at local events like weddings and funerals, among others.

Onuorah released her debut album at the age of 34 and is also the brain behind hit projects like Oba egwu, Onwanwa mu na chimo and Ogene Ekwubego mu na onye ga-agba egbu.

However, she is notable for the Egedege, which brought her back to the limelight in October 2021, when she was featured in a song named after the dance by Larry Gaaga alongside Flavour N'abania and Phyno, with a cameo appearance from veteran actor Pete Edochie.

Below is a video of Larry Gaaga's Egedege featuring Theresa Onuorah

What to know about Egedege Dance

Egedege Dance, founded in 1985, is a reincarnation of an old version originally performed by the ancestors of the present-day Unubi, where Onuorah hails from.

According to the records, the Egedege was a moonlight dance performed by youths. It combined songs, dance, Instrumentation, and colourful traditional attire.

Their performance is introduced with the sound of a flute that ushers in the group led by the queen.

However, the singing aspect doesn't start until the queen reaches the stage and takes the microphone.

The name Egedege is traced to local slang for richness and bravery, which is why it is mostly played in royal homes or rich families.

Despite dominating the music scene in the 80s, Onuorah remains a formidable force and this is owing to her ability to embrace her authenticity while blending the Igbo culture with her craft.

Netizens compare KCee and Flavour's songs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the feud between KCee and Flavour saw music lovers comparing their songs.

Netizens went as far as digging up their videos as they compared their pattern and style of music.

Reacting, a netizen said,

"Na Kcee type Dey copy person with their names and matric number."

