Nigerian celebrity blogger, Tosin Silverdam has waded into the discussion of Flavour accusing Kcee of copying his music

Silverdam made a post where he claimed most of Flavour’s discography were copies and he also shared the original

Silverdam’s claim was met with mixed reactions as some of Flavour’s fans tried to defend the singer

Nigerian celebrity blogger Tosin Silverdam recently spoke on the trending drama between music stars Chinedu Okoli, aka Flavour N’abania and Kingsley Okonkwo, aka KCee.

The drama between the two music stars started after Flavour threw shade at KCee and accused him of copying his music. KCee fired back by dragging his colleague.

Fans react as Tosin Silverdam claims most of Flavour's songs were copied. Photos: @2niteflavour, _tosinsilverdam, @iam_kcee

Source: Instagram

Flavour’s songs are copied - Tosin Silverdam

In a new development, Tosin Silverdam took to his Instagram page to claim that Flavour is also guilty of copying people’s songs, just like he accused KCee.

According to the celebrity blogger, most of Flavour’s songs are not original and are samples of other people’s music.

He said:

“Do you know that most of Flavour’s songs are not original? They are copied, they are samples.”

Speaking further, Silverdam added that while there was nothing wrong with sampling people’s songs, Flavour should not have called someone else out for copying his songs. In his words:

“There’s nothing wrong with sampling songs but for the fact that he was even saying someone is copying him whereas you yourself, you dey copy. Most of his songs, most of his discography, they’re all copied. ”

He also said:

“So who is now the copy copy? There’s nothing wrong in sampling songs but you don’t have the right to call someone copy copy for copying you whereas you yourself you’re the one copying.”

In the video, Tosin Silverdam shared the snippets from some of the songs Flavour took inspiration from to make his own hit tracks. They include Sawale by Cardinal Rex Jim Lawson, Naomi by Okoro Bobo, My Sweety by Bunny Mack, She’s My Choice by Sweet Breeze, She’s Gone by Bob Marley, Osondi Owendi by Osita Osadebe and more.

See Tosin Silverdam’s video below:

Reactions as Flavour is accused of copying other people’s songs

Tosin Silverdam’s claim about Flavour also being guilty of copying other people’s songs after calling out KCee was met with mixed reactions from Nigerians. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

_rozelabarbie_:

“Flavour puts flavours to the songs shikina 😂.”

michellescholastica:

“But flavour own sweet pass those ones.”

Folaremy:

“Omo, he didn’t sample these songs, he copied and pasted them, Damm! Only difference between his own and the original songs is the video clarity.”

darkchocolate.dc:

“He even wrote RIP to Osadebe and that is proof he gives accolades to the Originator.

And even in his sampling there is an evident advancement in sound. Most of flavor’s samples were made in his early days because he’s trying to come out so please don’t compare him. Moreover this your asili be like you collect money to do am “allegedly”.”

Didibonamangabell:

“If u live in glass house 🏡 please don't throw stones.”

Travel_liesure10:

“Any sound flavour used is authorised by the original owner it’s called fusion of sounds. Cee copied Dey play.”

glam_by_chinny:

“U r paid to do this.”

Mercyisabae9:

“Am speechless, haba.”

mandy_caleb_:

“The truth is that copy or no copy he make the best out of the old.”

Itspelumiofficial:

“Let’s all agree the two of them are copy copy.”

blessedprinx_cosmetics:

“Kcee has produced two super stars, kcee has topped charts and has won song of the year award, artist of the year, omo to me kcee is way bigger in terms of verifiable achievements as an artist.”

demioolee:

“How we won talk this one like this? Let’s give a shot. “Thief dey call thief, thief” 😂😂😂 he enter abi he no enter?”

Chyjaynemcmanuel:

“These are very old songs that he brought back to life so rest! But then again why is kc crying he should have waited for his name to be mentioned what if flavor is talking about something else well what do I know? According to akpi clear conscience fears no accusations 😂😂😂.”

queensheba007:

“Who sent you this research and how much were you paid.”

Horluwakingsleykc:

“Who will now settle dis matter 😜.”

Cherish_ezem:

“Loud it…he copied people too. The world big!! E go contain everybody Las las.”

Source: Legit.ng