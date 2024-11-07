Nollywood actors Yul Edochie and Kanayo O Kanayo’s issues have taken a new turn on social media

Yul lambasted the older actor following his interview with his older brother, Linc Edochie

After Yul called Kanayo O Kanayo stupid, several fans stormed the veteran’s page to draw his attention to it

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie recently called his older colleague, Kanayo O. Kanayo, a stupid person, and netizens had heated reactions.

It all started after KOK hosted Yul’s brother, Linc Edochie, on his podcast and asked him questions about the actor’s second marriage to Judy Austin.

Yul was displeased with the discussion and publicly berated KOK and his brother. In another post, he also called the movie veteran stupid.

Fans storm KOK's page as Yul Edochie called him stupid.

Fans storm KOK’s page after Yul’s insult

After Yul Edochie lambasted Kanayo O. Kanayo on his Instagram page, many fans trooped to the veteran movie star’s comment section to share their feelings.

While some drew KOK’s attention to the insults, others reminded the older actor that he recently praised Yul on social media despite his controversial status.

Read some of their comments below:

anita_shanonn32:

“NOW YOU SEE HOW @yuledochie IS DIS-respecting you? 😂😂 WE STOOD UP FOR SOMEONE WHO LAUGHED AT HIS OWN L@te son’s memories. HE COULD NOT HONOUR HIS KPAING BUT CAME OUT TO DANCE WITH JUDY…. Singing 🎶 “why I no go maki Yanga ehh x2”.”

Simply_iri:

“Yul is calling u stupid ooooo it serve you right for supporting madness.”

Benetscot:

“@kanayo.o.kanayo Papa, Yul and Judy dey call you. The people u were risking ur integrity for don reach ur turn.”

Benetscot:

“Uncle @kanayo.o.kanayo now that Yul/ Judy has brought their insensitivity to you, im here to remind you that love Yul or hate Yul, he is still the best 😂.”

uchechitina56:

“@kanayo.o.kanayo you people should fine all means to remove this man from nollworld let see how he will cope with is dirty bag of fufu i think if he don't see money to take care of her she will run. what is all this on social media every time.”

anita_shanonn32:

“@peteedochie CALL YOUR SON TO ORDER SIR… WHAT IS ALL THIS NON.SENSE. He is Now disrespecting @kanayo.o.kanayo.”

ceoqueenmay:

“So your wife divorced you according to Yul-Edochie ? After hiding her she still divorce you?😂😂”

wisdomandwealth57:

“Don't mind these frustrated may fans on your page sir. Yul called out his brother Lincoln for trying to play perfect in marriage while he's divorced. Yul was not in any way referring to you sir.”

beautyworldbabies:

“Yul said u are stupid for interviewing his brother o😂.”

beckychummy:

“Yul Edochie called you a stupid man,go to his page and see it.”

Oilgas_25:

“Yul just call you stupid.”

stainless79249:

“You have received your own turn from two nuisance partner on social media @yuledochie and Judy,we told you any man who declared the year his first son kpai as his best year ever in life is no longer normal but you are busy selling your respect and career for an arrogant sp,o,i,ld b,rat.today he has remind you how you divorce your wife and called you onye iberberism 🤣.”

Yul Edochie reacts as fans praise May over Doha conference

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported about Yul Edochie's reaction to May getting praised by Nigerians over her Doha conference.

As songs of praise for May rang high, Yul Edochie finally took to his official Instagram page with a post dedicated to his second wife, Judy. The movie star thanked God for Judy in his caption.

